40°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Diversity? Empowerment? Respect? Says who?

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

It was a beautiful clear night when I took my 20-month-old grandbaby for the Holiday Walk in Forest Park. She enjoyed seeing the clip clop of ponies and petting the reindeer. She looked in the windows of the Caucasian dancers, the Caucasian instrumentalists and the Caucasian singers. There was diversity of students from a Forest Park school of music but none were African American. The crowd of families was largely from Oak Park and River Forest, and there were few African American or Hispanic families in the crowd. I also did not see any cultural or religious diversity. Not one Chanukah menorah or a Kwanzaa Kinara represented. Chanukah eve was the same night as Christmas this year.  

We have a Diversity Commission with a newly appointed African American woman on the committee. She is the only African American member of the committee! 

Forest Park, based on the 2014 census, reflects a mixed and diverse population. Forest Park's population is approximately 32.4% African American, 10% Hispanic and 8.2% Asian. There is also a significant percentage of people who identified as mixed race. The total is 52.3%. The Caucasian population is about 46.6%.  

The Maywood Fine Arts program on 5th Avenue offers music, dance, voice and tumbling. There is a diverse group of children who attend. Look at Intuit Dance in Oak Park. Look to the high schools for choirs and dancers. 

Forest Park and the Chamber of Commerce, seek and you shall find. Let's respect and reflect all cultures and you will have more participation of diverse groups in your community.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

MAYWOOD COUNTRY CHURCH

Lovely, old fashioned country church in Maywood, on corner of Fifth and Erie is looking for a roommate or tenant. We are willing to work out a flexible arrangement if you are an appropriate tenant. Various size spaces. Call 708 344-6150, leave a...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

$10 a year is 83 CENTS PER MONTH. There are onerous,...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 31st, 2017 2:46 PM

On: Vehicle sticker increase likely

Does anyone understand economics? The largest tax...

By John R. Hosty Jr.

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:51 AM

On: Vehicle sticker increase likely

Why do the citizens always have to pay? Years ago we...

By Eva Dudzik

Posted: January 30th, 2017 10:04 PM

On: Vehicle sticker increase likely

Everyone knows they can blow off stop signs and cross...

By Matthew Corrado

Posted: January 30th, 2017 6:10 PM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

This is a proper suit. The area has virtually no risk...

By James Walker

Posted: January 28th, 2017 7:36 AM

On: Village of Oak Brook sues to halt...

Oh that is outstanding that I was featured in this...

By Jeremy Horn

Posted: January 27th, 2017 5:57 PM

On: D209 visit to Forest Park sparks...

It as appears the police did a great job in collecting...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: January 27th, 2017 4:52 PM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

The poor guy lost his leg, I hear. Also that kudos are...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 27th, 2017 12:44 PM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

Let's hope justice is better than what happened to the...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 27th, 2017 11:20 AM

On: Maywood man charged in hit-and-run...

I would also suggest someone with time and a tad more...

By John R. Hosty Jr.

Posted: January 27th, 2017 10:33 AM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close