Fred D'Angelo, 69
Vietnam veteran, longtime Forest Park resident
Fred D'Angelo, 69, formerly of Forest Park, died on Dec. 16, 2016 at the Lexington Health Care Center in Streamwood, where he had resided for eight years. He graduated from Field Stevenson School and Proviso East High School. He played Little League baseball, Kiwanis football, and was an active member of the Boy Scouts and of the Sea Scouts from his childhood into adulthood.
After being drafted, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served proudly and with distinction. He loved America, was extremely patriotic, and became an active member of the Forest Park Moose Lodge for many years. He was a truck driver, drove tour buses, and worked in the offices of various industrial companies. An avid golfer, boater, swimmer, bowler, and fisherman, he especially enjoyed his various pets. While living at Lexington, he taught art lessons, managed the gift shop, helped organize various social functions and always brought his kindness, sense of humor, laughter, and never-ending helping hand to all of his fellow residents. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Fred D'Angelo is survived by his cousins, Julia and Michael Doloszycki (Dolos), Jo Anne Sonneveld (nee Giuffre) and Roberta and Danny D'Angelo; his aunt, Josephine Pusateri; and his niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Stella D'Angelo, and his sister, Patricia Bedrava (nee D'Angelo).
