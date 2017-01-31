Wallet lost, found, and returned - minus cash- Forest Park police reports Jan. 23-29

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

A 27-year-old woman told Forest Park police she lost $600 cash after leaving Dunkin Donuts, 7200 Circle Ave., on Jan. 26 around 8:45 a.m. The woman told officers she realized she'd lost her wallet after driving away and returned to see if someone had found it. Upon returning, a Dunkin Donuts employee gave the wallet back to the woman, saying someone had turned it in shortly after she left. The wallet was missing the $600 but nothing else was gone.

Video surveillance shows two men noticing that the woman dropped her wallet near her car. They wait for her to drive away and then can be seen picking up the wallet and dividing the cash inside the Dunkin Donuts. Then one of the men gives the wallet to the employee and both leave.

Two stolen cars

Officers arrived at Famous Liquors, 7756 Madison St., after a Forest Park man told police his gold 2015 Chevrolet Cruz had been stolen out of the parking lot on Jan. 27 around 7 p.m. Police soon found the car near 1st and Quincy avenues, stopped in traffic and they approached on foot. The driver saw the officers and drove over the curb and fled westbound on Quincy Avenue. Police caught up with the Chevy near 3rd Avenue and Wilcox, but the driver failed to stop even after officers turned on squad car emergency lights. Officers called off the chase.

Earlier that evening, officers tried to stop a black 2010 Mercedes near Harlem Avenue and Pleasant Street after the car disobeyed a right-turn-only sign. The Mercedes continued to disobey traffic signals and did not stop once officers turned on emergency lights. The chase was also called off and police later learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago on Jan. 26. Both police reports note the driver and passengers of both the Chevrolet and Mercedes looked similar. No arrests have been made.

Damaged sign

Someone damaged the sign of Forest Park Baptist Church, 133 Harlem Ave., sometime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 23. There is no information on suspects or repair costs.

Theft

An 18-year-old Chicago man was charged with retail theft after he, along with another man, took about $100 worth of Tide laundry detergent from a Walgreens, 7200 Roosevelt Road, on Jan. 25 around 8:30 a.m., without paying. Officers arrested the 18-year-old nearby after a short foot chase. The second man, whom police have not identified, fled in an Infinity SUV. Using red-light camera footage, officers later discovered the car was reported stolen out of Naperville. The 18-year-old told officers the other man was his brother but refused to offer any more information, saying he "wasn't a snitch."

A 27-year-old Melrose Park man was charged on Jan. 26 with felony retail theft after he took $60 of lotion and body wash from CVS, 7216 Circle Ave. Officers saw the suspect walking northbound on Harlem Avenue and made the arrest. His court date is Feb. 2.

Catalytic converter stolen

A 57-year-old Forest Park man found the catalytic converter on his 2003 Toyota was stolen sometime between Jan. 24 around 4 p.m. and Jan. 26 around 8 a.m. The car was parked in a rear lot on the 100 block of Circle Avenue.

Burglary

A 22-year-old woman told police her grandparents' house on the 7300 block of 16th Street had been burglarized sometime between Jan. 25 and 27. The grandparents vacation in Florida during winters and had been gone for some time. On Jan. 27 around 10 a.m., the granddaughter found lights on in the home and the front door broken off the frame. Police technicians were unable to lift any fingerprints or shoe imprints from the scene and noted in the police report, "It appears the unknown offender wore some sort of gloves."

Motor vehicle theft

Someone stole a black 2017 Dodge Caravan from the parking lot of Hawk Dodge, 7911 Roosevelt Road, on Jan. 26 around noon. An Enterprise Car Share employee had driven the van to Hawk to pick up two customers and bring them back to Enterprise, 7630 Roosevelt Road. The employee told officers he left the van, while it was still running with the keys inside, to go into the dealership to find the customers and use the washroom. Hawk Dodge employees told police they saw two men in a blue Lexus in the parking lot "acting suspiciously," but no one saw the theft. Video footage from the intersection of Desplaines Avenue and Roosevelt Road around that time shows a black van and a blue SUV heading northbound on Desplaines. License plates, make and model, however, were unable to be determined.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Jan. 23-29, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Thomas Vogel