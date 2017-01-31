Wanda Foley, 94

Wanda S. Foley (nee Johnson), 94, of Forest Park, died on Jan. 24, 2017. She was the wife of the late Daniel Foley; the mother of Carol (Robert) Stelter and the late Terry Reda and Alan Reda; the grandmother of Elizabeth (Daniel) Corcoran and Terry Reda Jr.; the sister of the late Durward Johnson, Edgar Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Ardis Harmon and Phyllis Lukowski; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services were held privately, with interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 708-366-2200, www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.