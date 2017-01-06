MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Hosty backs off after accepting apology

Election Day altercation resolved in adjudication at village hall

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Forest Park's local ordinance court resolved an Election Day altercation between former village commissioner Mark Hosty and a local resident, Katherine Nolan.

The two parties went into conference shortly after the hearing began on Jan. 4 and settled on an agreement. Nolan, whom Hosty accused of battery following the Nov. 8 polling place incident, apologized to Hosty and the matter was concluded.

"The reason why these video cameras and most of these people are here is this has become overblown," Hosty said. "I don't mean to make her life any worse, but I want an apology. I don't want to cost anybody any money, I just want it to go away. But I want to be on record saying I wasn't the one who caused a problem here."

Nolan gave her apology but declined to say anything more.

When reached by phone on Friday, Perry Gulbrandsen, the village's adjudicator who presided over the hearing, said these types of settlements are common.

"People don't want to go to trial. Sometimes it's just a misunderstanding. They just want to walk away."

Hosty did not return calls for comment.

Nolan could not be reached for comment. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

KENMORE SIDE BY SIDE STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR

3 months old. 69 1/2h x 36w x 27d (including handles). $450. Call 708-288-6004.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

serial maroon.

By Sharon Daly

Posted: January 6th, 2017 11:52 AM

On: Hosty involved in altercation,...

This altercation was adjudicated last night. Here is...

By Steven Backman

Posted: January 5th, 2017 7:38 PM

On: Hosty involved in altercation,...

As always, there's backstory here we don't...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: January 5th, 2017 2:11 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

So good to hear! Just celebrated my 30 year reunion...

By Patti Leninger Chow

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: A year and a half with Dr. Hardy

If I were a paying subscriber of this newspaper,...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: Resolving to take better care of...

So he expected free police service, free schools, free...

By Dana Primrose Bloede

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

16 siblings don't want to pay taxes for over 5...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

Congratulations! Reminds me of "To Sir, With Love"...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:35 PM

On: A year and a half with Dr. Hardy

The 18th Amendment was passed in January 1919, and...

By Jason Hawk

Posted: January 4th, 2017 7:43 PM

On: 100 YEARS OF THE FOREST PARK...

Well according to the article the family STOPPED...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:27 PM

On: After losing home, Forest Park man...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close