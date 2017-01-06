Hosty backs off after accepting apology
Election Day altercation resolved in adjudication at village hall
By Thomas Vogel
Forest Park's local ordinance court resolved an Election Day altercation between former village commissioner Mark Hosty and a local resident, Katherine Nolan.
The two parties went into conference shortly after the hearing began on Jan. 4 and settled on an agreement. Nolan, whom Hosty accused of battery following the Nov. 8 polling place incident, apologized to Hosty and the matter was concluded.
"The reason why these video cameras and most of these people are here is this has become overblown," Hosty said. "I don't mean to make her life any worse, but I want an apology. I don't want to cost anybody any money, I just want it to go away. But I want to be on record saying I wasn't the one who caused a problem here."
Nolan gave her apology but declined to say anything more.
When reached by phone on Friday, Perry Gulbrandsen, the village's adjudicator who presided over the hearing, said these types of settlements are common.
"People don't want to go to trial. Sometimes it's just a misunderstanding. They just want to walk away."
Hosty did not return calls for comment.
Nolan could not be reached for comment.
