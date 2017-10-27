49°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting on Madison Street

Attorney claims client fired at victim in self-defense

Updated:

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Francisco Munoz

By BOB UPHUES

Senior Editor

The attorney for a Bridgeview man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in a Madison Street parking lot on Oct. 21 told a Cook County Circuit Court judge that his client was acting in self-defense when he pulled the trigger.

Francisco Munoz, 22, reportedly fired between five and 10 rounds at a 23-year-old Chicago man, hitting him four times, in the Constitution Court parking lot in the 7400 block of Madison Street at about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 21.

According to the prosecutor, the bullets struck the victim in the hip, arm, hand and buttocks from a distance of about 20 feet. He remains hospitalized but in serious condition, according to police.

The victim's mother, who along with the victim's brother attended Munoz's bond hearing at the Maybrook courthouse on Oct. 27, told the Review that her son had been shot from behind. According to his mother, the victim has already undergone three surgeries and was scheduled for a fourth.

Munoz's lawyer, Todd McCutcheon told Judge Paula Daleo that the victim had first pointed a gun at his client.

"My client was defending himself against deadly force," said McCutcheon, who asked that Munoz be released on a personal recognizance. While the prosecution asked for a high bond amount in addition to special conditions, Daleo set Munoz's bond at $75,000 plus electronic monitoring.

"My son never had a gun," said the victim's mother. "He wasn't a troublemaker. I never expected this."

Munoz had a valid concealed-carry license, according to the prosecutor. Munoz, said the prosecutor, presented the ID card to police, who responded to the area after Munoz, the victim and their friends were kicked out of Doc Ryan's, 7432 Madison St., following an altercation inside the bar.

A verbal altercation inside the bar turned physical, said the prosecutor, when Munoz struck the victim. Police responded to the scene and talked to those involved before leaving to respond to an unrelated shots-fired call on Washington Street, leaving the feuding parties in the parking lot.

The prosecutor alleged that Munoz confronted the victim after police left, throwing up gang signs before removing a handgun from his waistband and pointing it at the victim before firing.

McCutcheon disputed those facts, saying his client did not throw up gang signs. Rather, McCutcheon said that while police were interviewing both parties in the parking lot, the victim's friends threatened to shoot his client. Shortly after, vehicle drove at his client, almost hitting him.

The victim got out of that car, McCutcheon said, and pointed a gun at his client, who then retrieved his own handgun from his vehicle and fired at the victim in self-defense.

The prosecutor also told Daleo that police recovered Munoz's handgun later that day. A resident that morning reportedly overheard two men moving a trash can in the alley, with one of them saying, "Dump it. We'll come back later."

When someone came back later that day to recover the gun, police had already retrieved it. However, a witness took a photo of a van driven to the location, and police traced the license plates to Munoz's mother.

Police set up surveillance on the van and took Munoz into custody on Oct. 26 on the campus of Morton College in Cicero.

Munoz will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2 at Maybrook.

Police had been tight-lipped about the investigation since the incident, but Deputy Police Chief Michael Keating asked residents to be patient, because the case remains under investigation.

"Sometimes we have to keep our cards close to the chest when we're working something," Keating said. "You can blow a whole case if you give out too much information."

Keating praised members of the department's midnight shift and investigations division for their work on the case.

"They've been working this non-stop since it happened," Keating said.

Reader Comments

7 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Bill Dwyer  

Posted: October 31st, 2017 2:27 PM

Belinda, the problem is there are quite likely a large number of people just like the two guys in the shooting incident back in they neighborhood, so they feel safer drinking in FoPa or OP. Kinda ironic, isn't it?

Geoff Binns-Calvey  

Posted: October 28th, 2017 6:16 PM

So, he was a trained, licensed concealed carry permit holder. Is this the "good guy with a gun" the NRA touts?

Phoenix Papito  

Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:51 PM

Glad to know there was s brave citizen that was smart enough to take a picture of the license plate.

Belinda Jones from Forest Park  

Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:30 PM

I really wish these thugs would stay out of our village. Go to your own area and start trouble.

Rick Seroka  

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:25 PM

The prosecution alleges that the police left the fueding parties in the parking lot?

Kristy Fleming  

Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:57 PM

I'm so glad they caught him.

Cathryn Moore  

Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:38 PM

Great work FP Police Department! I am happy to hear that this perp is not from our beautiful town.

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once again, the citizens end up paying the price for...

By Greg Grex

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 12:20 AM

On: Forest Park settles federal suit...

I am proud to have this woman living in my community!!...

By Kitty Wanicek

Posted: November 1st, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Forest Parker brings yoga to Cook...

More and more great things happening at Proviso!

By Martin M. Sorice Senior

Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:07 PM

On: D209 planning to redesign websites,...

Belinda, the problem is there are quite likely a large...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: October 31st, 2017 2:27 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

So, he was a trained, licensed concealed carry permit...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: October 28th, 2017 6:16 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Glad to know there was s brave citizen that was smart...

By Phoenix Papito

Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:51 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

I really wish these thugs would stay out of our...

By Belinda Jones

Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:30 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

The prosecution alleges that the police left the...

By Rick Seroka

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:25 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Hey Alex, was the shooter caring a window with him.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:08 PM

On: Man shot during altercation in...

I'm so glad they caught him.

By Kristy Fleming

Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:57 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close