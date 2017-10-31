Alice Kyzivat, 92
Forest Park resident
Alice U. Kyzivat (nee Unger), 92, of Forest Park, formerly of Brookfield, died on Oct. 28, 2017. Born on Jan. 16, 1925, she worked as an office clerk in the manufacturing industry. Alice was the wife of the late Stanley C. Kyzivat; sister of Jerry Unger and Carol Unger; aunt of many nieces and nephews; and the friend of Susan (Mark) Marotta.
Visitation and service will be held on Nov. 1 at Hitzeman Funeral Home in Brookfield, 708-485-2000.
