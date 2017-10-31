49°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Dick Brennan, 87, created safe havens

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By John Rice

Columnist / Staff reporter

Richard "Dick" Brennan was the second of four children born to Irish immigrants, Edmund and Agnes Brennan. Shortly after his birth, on Sept. 2, 1930, Edmund attempted to organize transit workers in Chicago. For his efforts, he and his family were deported to England.

So Dick Brennan grew up in London during the blitz. He spent many nights in bomb shelters, as his family struggled for survival. Growing up in wartime England made Brennan a frugal person throughout his life, though he was generous with family and friends. After he graduated high school from St. James in London in 1947, his family returned to Chicago.

Brennan was always good with numbers and worked as a bookkeeper while taking business courses at DePaul University. For the 21-year-old, 1951 proved to be a watershed year. He met the love of his life, Honor Petrie, of Forest Park, at a South Side dance. He was also drafted into the U.S. Army and served an 18-month tour of duty as a leadership instructor at Camp Gordon, Georgia.

Following his honorable discharge, Brennan drove a Pepsi truck while earning a degree in International Relations at the University of Chicago. After Dick and Honor wed, their first apartment was at Elgin & Jackson in Forest Park. It featured a Murphy bed that folded into the wall. They later moved to a tiny one-bedroom on the South Side, where four of their six boys were born. 

In 1959, the family bought their first house, a Victorian at Erie & Humphrey in Oak Park. They paid $20,000 for the spacious home, which featured a wraparound porch. In 1960, Brennan became the credit manager at Mercy Hospital. Five years later, he took the same position at Grant Hospital. 

By 1964, there were six boys and a daughter, Cathy, living in the house. The family took annual camping trips, starting with a trip to the Montreal Expo in 1967. Their adventures included enduring gale force winds at Cape Hatteras. The parents planted a kid at each corner to keep their tent upright. 

Back home, Dick rose early to drive his sons to hockey practice. Rich, Danny and Sean excelled, while Tim, Chris and Pat pursued other sports. He also drove Cathy to Irish dance practice; she danced competitively until she was 19. Dick and Honor celebrated their Irish roots by singing with the Heritage Singers at the Irish American Heritage Center. 

In October 1976, the family moved to River Forest. Brennan had been promoted to administrative assistant at Grant Hospital, on his way to becoming president. Though he never struggled with alcoholism, he had great compassion for people with drinking problems. He pioneered a successful program for alcoholics, which included in-patient, out-patient and follow-up care. Brennan also befriended future Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and directed Grant Hospital to treat indigent patients from Cabrini-Green.

Away from work, Brennan focused on family and friends. He especially loved cooking for family feasts and was forever asking guests, "Are you staying for dinner?" He was known for treating everyone with respect and prided himself on knowing people's names. At a wedding rehearsal dinner, he graciously spoke with everyone there, though he was meeting most for the first time. 

After he retired from Grant Hospital in 1991, Dick and Honor took trips to Europe and Asia. At home, he busied himself with his garden and making home repairs. He remained in good health until 2013 and died on Oct. 14, 2017. After the funeral Mass, his family celebrated his life at Jimmy's Place on Madison Street in Forest Park, where they passed around the microphone, telling story after story about the incomparable Dick Brennan. 

John Rice

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once again, the citizens end up paying the price for...

By Greg Grex

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 12:20 AM

On: Forest Park settles federal suit...

I am proud to have this woman living in my community!!...

By Kitty Wanicek

Posted: November 1st, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Forest Parker brings yoga to Cook...

More and more great things happening at Proviso!

By Martin M. Sorice Senior

Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:07 PM

On: D209 planning to redesign websites,...

Belinda, the problem is there are quite likely a large...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: October 31st, 2017 2:27 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

So, he was a trained, licensed concealed carry permit...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: October 28th, 2017 6:16 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Glad to know there was s brave citizen that was smart...

By Phoenix Papito

Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:51 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

I really wish these thugs would stay out of our...

By Belinda Jones

Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:30 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

The prosecution alleges that the police left the...

By Rick Seroka

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:25 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Hey Alex, was the shooter caring a window with him.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:08 PM

On: Man shot during altercation in...

I'm so glad they caught him.

By Kristy Fleming

Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:57 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close