Doris Dobbeck, 93
Forest Park resident
Doris Dobbeck (nee Herzfeldt), 93, a longtime resident of Forest Park, died peacefully on Oct. 27, 2017. She was a longtime member of St John Lutheran Church. Doris was the wife of the late Robert Dobbeck; the mother of William (Laurie) Dobbeck and Susan (Robert) Bulthuis; the grandmother of Kate Dobbeck, Will (Joanna) Dobbeck, David Bulthuis and Erin Bulthuis; and the sister of Lorraine Turpin, Audrey Sittner and Carol Mueller.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations to St John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle Ave., Forest Park 60130. For service information, call 708-442-8500 or visit woodlawnchicago.com.
