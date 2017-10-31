49°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Library looks ahead

Our View

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

Forest Park is home to a feisty and welcoming public library that understands well its mission of serving a wonderfully diverse town that makes a lot of demands on its small facility and nimble staff.

Now, as the "new" library ages toward its 25th anniversary, its board and administrators are in a conundrum. Normal wear and tear demands that some basic building systems — the roof, carpeting, bathrooms — need replacement or upgrading. These aren't cheap fixes. A new roof could hit $100,000. 

While the library has been frugal and built up a $2 million reserve for such capital expenses, the looming reinvestments beg this basic question: How much money should be spent repairing a library that was too small from the day it opened in 1995? Where vital meeting spaces are cramped and overbooked. Where space for staff to do its work is extremely limited.

Do you put a roof on the current building or do you figure out the cost of adding a story to the existing building? Do you remake public bathrooms or do you explore the cost of a whole new building that might have a parking lot larger than three spaces?

Expanding or rebuilding will obviously cost more than the $2 million set aside currently. A major expansion will need a thoroughgoing plan and then a persuasive sales job to pass a tax referendum. Count us as among those who would need to be persuaded.

Library board members and administrators, a subset of which constitutes a "Special Building Project Committee," is just at the brainstorming phase of this interesting discussion. They promise to move thoughtfully and to seek wide input from the entire community. 

That's smart and what we'd expect from a local institution that regularly displays a very good feel for this community.

 The message of spoiled milk

You can scald the oatmeal. You can burn the fries to a crisp. And you can call it a one-off, bad day in the kitchen at the high school. But when, again, you offer our kids cartons of milk that are actively spoiled, then you have a bigger problem.

That's the situation in which Aramark Services, the unpopular food provider at Proviso East, has again put itself. In July, the school board hired Aramark for another year only because it felt backed into a corner. And the board heard loud and clear from a principal, Patrick Hardy, who felt the company's lousy food and service were a personal affront to his students.

What is obviously a probation school year for Aramark did focus this giant company's mind enough that they weren't serving spoiled milk yet again. And the reasons for the foul-up were far from assuring. A broken cooling system on a delivery truck was not immediately reported to Aramark. And then its own staff did not follow protocol and measure the milk's temperature on delivery.

Time for the administration to launch the search for a new vendor for the next school year. Hard to convince our students that we are watching out for them, raising expectations on them, when we can't even serve up lump-free milk.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Baked Goods Salesperson

Chicago-based specialty wholesale baked goods manufacturer seeks individual with marketing and food sales experience. Proven sales record with food service distributors, specialty food distributors, and supermarket chains required. Basic computer...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Once again, the citizens end up paying the price for...

By Greg Grex

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 12:20 AM

On: Forest Park settles federal suit...

I am proud to have this woman living in my community!!...

By Kitty Wanicek

Posted: November 1st, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Forest Parker brings yoga to Cook...

More and more great things happening at Proviso!

By Martin M. Sorice Senior

Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:07 PM

On: D209 planning to redesign websites,...

Belinda, the problem is there are quite likely a large...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: October 31st, 2017 2:27 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

So, he was a trained, licensed concealed carry permit...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: October 28th, 2017 6:16 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Glad to know there was s brave citizen that was smart...

By Phoenix Papito

Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:51 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

I really wish these thugs would stay out of our...

By Belinda Jones

Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:30 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

The prosecution alleges that the police left the...

By Rick Seroka

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:25 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Hey Alex, was the shooter caring a window with him.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:08 PM

On: Man shot during altercation in...

I'm so glad they caught him.

By Kristy Fleming

Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:57 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close