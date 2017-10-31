New union to represent records clerks in police dept.
New records clerks in the Forest Park Police Department will be represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3026 after the village council approved a memorandum of understanding with the union Monday.
The new clerk position was created as part of the process of the village joining the West Suburban Consolidated Dispatch Center (WSCDC) in early May to meet a state mandate. At that time, the village's 911 center was closed, police dispatchers employed by the village were hired by WSCDC, and the police dispatcher position was eliminated.
Village Administrator Tim Gillian explained that the dispatchers were represented by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council but village officials felt the clerical duties of the new position are more in line with other village clerical workers who are represented by AFSCME.
"They do not handle 911 calls but are still required to be in the station," he said. "The new agreement creates the position in AFSCME and assigns duties, pay and hours as well as all of the other things in the contract."
The memorandum of understanding also addresses cross training of records clerks and evidence custodians for prisoner checks and parking enforcement officers for certain dispatch calls.
Police Chief Tom Aftanas said the changes affect four employees, one of whom was previously a dispatcher who chose not to continue with WSCDC. The other three are new hires.
Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the consolidated dispatch law on June 29, 2015, after it was passed by the Illinois General Assembly earlier that year. The law requires municipalities throughout the state with populations of less than 25,000 to consolidate their dispatch operations by mid-2017.
