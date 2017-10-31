Compiled by Bob Uphues

Senior Editor

Woman's car hijacked in Hannah Ave. parking lot

A 64-year-old woman called police on Oct. 27 about 9:55 p.m. to report that two men, one of them possibly armed, stole her 2017 Ford Focus in village Parking Lot #4 in the 400 block of Hannah Avenue. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Madison Street, but police could not locate it.

According to the police report, two people dressed in black approached the victim from behind. One of them pointed an unknown object in the victim's face and took her car keys before entering the car and leaving northbound on Hannah before turning east on Madison Street.

Condo building damaged

Police continue to investigate just who was responsible for damaging two fire extinguisher cases and an elevator phone and dumping food and coffee grounds inside a condo building in the 100 block of Marengo Avenue during the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The condo board president called police about 6:15 a.m. to report the damage. A fire extinguisher in the hallway outside the elevator on the main floor and the fire extinguisher case in the laundry room were smashed, leaving broken glass and the fire extinguishers on the floor.

Some sort of cheesy tomato dip had been dumped on the floor of the elevator and coffee grounds were strewn about the entire third floor. In addition, a secure garage door leading to the rear parking lot was left wide open.

Car stolen from garage

Police responded to the 600 block of Elgin Avenue on the morning of Oct. 26 after a resident called to report that overnight someone had stolen a white 2007 Toyota Camry from the garage.

According to the police report, another vehicle, likely unlocked, was parked on a parking pad outside the garage. That vehicle had been ransacked and a spare key to the Camry was taken from a cup holder.

Residential burglary

A resident of the 500 block of Desplaines Avenue called police on Oct. 28 to report that between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., someone had broken into her apartment stole several items, including an Apple MacBook computer, music equipment, a 70-inch flat-panel TV, artwork, jewelry, an Apple iPad, an Xbox game system, a PlayStation 4 game system, beer glasses, skull figurines, clothing, makeup and a lock box.

Police observed that the bottom and left side of a window screen appeared to have been cut or ripped, but otherwise there were no signs of forced entry. The burglary is still under investigation.

Fired worker's threats prompt call to cops

A 23-year-old Maywood man was charged with disorderly conduct after making threats after being terminated as an employee at a Roosevelt Road business on Oct. 26 at 8:40 a.m.

After being fired, the man reportedly said he was going to "blow up this mother------- place," prompting a call to police. The man also allegedly sent threatening text messages to another employee. Police advised the man to stop texting staff members.

Just need to fix my gun

Forest Park police responded to Walmart, 1300 Desplaines Ave., on Oct. 29 about 5:25 p.m. after a security employee at the store called to report a man brandishing what looked like a silver handgun in one of the store aisles.

When police arrived, the security employee directed them to the aisle where the man was standing. Observing him to be holding the gun, the officers ordered him to the ground and took him into custody without incident.

Police subsequently learned that the weapon was a BB gun. The 21-year-old Broadview man who possessed the weapon told police he was looking for a screwdriver to fix the gun, which was why he had it in his hand.

Store officials signed a local ordinance complaint against the man for disorderly conduct. He'll appear before a village adjudicator on Dec. 6.

'Really drunk'

A 34-year-old Forest Park man called police on Oct. 28 to report that someone stole his cellphone, two laptop computers, a backpack and a TV from his apartment.

The victim told police he'd been out drinking the night before and had gotten "really drunk." When he woke up about 1:30 p.m., he noticed the items missing.

Police observed no signs of forced entry. The victim told police be believed he may have invited someone home with him to finish up the night of drinking but was so drunk he was unable to describe that person.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Oct. 23-29, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

Compiled by Bob Uphues