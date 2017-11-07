45°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Circle Theater alumna in new Clooney film

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

When George Clooney's new film, Suburbicon opened in theaters last Friday, some Proviso Township residents may have seen a familiar face.

Karimah Westbrook, who attended Proviso East High School, plays the mother in the first black family to integrate a fictional suburb called Suburbicon. The film is based on the true story of Daisy Meyers, who moved her family into Levittown, Pennsylvania in 1957.

Levittown, an all-white suburb, was built by William J. Levitt, who is widely considered to be the father of the modern American suburb.

During an interview with Bill Zwecker of the Chicago Sun-Times, Westbrook said that she prepared for the role by reading Meyers' memoir, Sticks and Stones.

"I learned so much from reading her book," said Westbrook, who has also appeared in the films Badassss and Save the Last Dance.

Westbrook told Zwecker that she got her start in acting at Proviso East and by "appearing in community theater productions and at the Circle Theater in Forest Park."

Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter that northerners "love to think they had nothing to do with [racism]"

"They love to wash their hands and say, 'Actually, we were the liberals. We were against slavery and pro-civil rights.' And the truth of the matter was much more complicated. There were a lot of problems, particularly in places like Levittown."

"I can't imagine how awful that had to be," Westbrook told Zwecker of Meyers' struggles, "living through all that, while trying to support your family and doing all the things a normal family needs to do to survive."

— Michael Romain 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

What an inspiring story! Kudos to you Marissa for...

By William John

Posted: November 3rd, 2017 5:01 PM

On: Forest Parker brings yoga to Cook...

Once again, the citizens end up paying the price for...

By Greg Grex

Posted: November 2nd, 2017 12:20 AM

On: Forest Park settles federal suit...

I am proud to have this woman living in my community!!...

By Kitty Wanicek

Posted: November 1st, 2017 10:51 AM

On: Forest Parker brings yoga to Cook...

More and more great things happening at Proviso!

By Martin M. Sorice Senior

Posted: October 31st, 2017 6:07 PM

On: D209 planning to redesign websites,...

Belinda, the problem is there are quite likely a large...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: October 31st, 2017 2:27 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

So, he was a trained, licensed concealed carry permit...

By Geoff Binns-Calvey

Posted: October 28th, 2017 6:16 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Glad to know there was s brave citizen that was smart...

By Phoenix Papito

Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:51 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

I really wish these thugs would stay out of our...

By Belinda Jones

Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:30 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

The prosecution alleges that the police left the...

By Rick Seroka

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:25 PM

On: Man charged with Oct. 21 shooting...

Hey Alex, was the shooter caring a window with him.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: October 27th, 2017 5:08 PM

On: Man shot during altercation in...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close