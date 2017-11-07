How to enroll in health insurance

By Nona Tepper

Staff Reporter

Happy health insurance season. This year, enrollment for 2018 Affordable Care Act plans, sometimes referred to as "Obamacare," runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15; half the time offered in previous years. The following list of health centers offers information about patient insurance options, according to the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.

Additionally, Illinois residents can access free, certified in-person assistance by visiting GetCoveredIllinois.gov and using the "Find Help" tool. Users enter their zip code and preferred language to find and schedule information sessions with assisters in their area, according to the Department of Insurance.

For the first time ever, residents can also call Get Covered Illinois at 866-311-1119 to speak with a licensed health insurance agent who can enroll them in a plan, whether it's on or off the Obamacare marketplace, according to the Department of Insurance. Illinois residents can also enroll by going online to GetCoveredIllinois.gov and clicking on "Shop/Enroll."