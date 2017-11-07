45°
How to enroll in health insurance

Go online, visit one of the health care centers, or call Department of Insurance

By Nona Tepper

Staff Reporter

Happy health insurance season. This year, enrollment for 2018 Affordable Care Act plans, sometimes referred to as "Obamacare," runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15; half the time offered in previous years. The following list of health centers offers information about patient insurance options, according to the Illinois Primary Health Care Association.

Additionally, Illinois residents can access free, certified in-person assistance by visiting GetCoveredIllinois.gov and using the "Find Help" tool. Users enter their zip code and preferred language to find and schedule information sessions with assisters in their area, according to the Department of Insurance. 

For the first time ever, residents can also call Get Covered Illinois at 866-311-1119 to speak with a licensed health insurance agent who can enroll them in a plan, whether it's on or off the Obamacare marketplace, according to the Department of Insurance. Illinois residents can also enroll by going online to GetCoveredIllinois.gov and clicking on "Shop/Enroll."

  • Westlake Hospital at 1111 W. Superior St. Suite 101, Melrose Park.
  • PCC South Family Wellness Centre at 6201 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn.
  • PCC Lake Street Family Health Center at 14 Lake St., Oak Park.
  • West Suburban Medical Center at 3 Erie Court Suite 1300, Oak Park.
  • PCC Erie Court Health Center at 1 Erie Court Suite 6040, Oak Park.
  • Access Melrose Park Family Health Center at 8321 W. North Ave., Melrose Park.
  • Parkside Health Center at 115 N. Parkside, Chicago.
  • Alivio Medical Center at 6447 W. Cermak Rd., Berwyn. 
  • Loretto Hospital at 645 S. Central Ave., Chicago.
  • VOISE Academy High School at 231 N. Pine Ave., Chicago.
  • PCC Salud Family Health Center at 5359 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago.
  • PCC Austin Family Health Center at 5425 W. Lake St., Chicago. About five miles from River Forest, North Riverside and Riverside communities. 
  • Access Austin Family Health Center at 4909 W. Division St., Chicago. About five miles from River Forest. 
  • Access Doctors Medical Center at 6240 W. 55th St., Chicago.
  • Access Des Plaines Valley Medical Center at 7450 W. 63rd St., Summit.
  • Access Southwest Family Health Center at 4839 W. 47th St., Chicago.
  • Community Nurse Health Association at 27 W. Calendar Ave., LaGrange.
  • Community Nurses Health Center at 110 W. Calendar Ave., LaGrange.

