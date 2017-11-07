Compiled by Nona Tepper

Staff Reporter

Real news: fake cash

A man was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit currency at four local restaurants Saturday. He entered Carole's Next Best Thing at 7307 Roosevelt Road about 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a police report, ordered a cranberry juice and paid with a counterfeit $20 and received $18 in change. He then returned to the counter and said he wanted to tip the bartender two dollars, handed over another fake $20 and received $18 more in change, then left the store and drove to McGaffer's Saloon at 7737 W. Roosevelt Rd.

About two minutes after he arrived, a police officer walked into the bar, the immediately exited the establishment, got into his car and attempted to drive out of the parking lot. An officer blocked his path and a second officer arrived on scene shortly after. A search of the man's car reportedly revealed four bundles of fake cash totaling $72; he was also carrying $209 in fake currency, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, the same man attempted to pay for a soda with a fake $20 at Smokin M's BBQ, 7507 Roosevelt Rd., according to a separate police report. Smokin M's cashier recognized the currency as fake, and said he couldn't accept it. The man then began yelling at the cashier and threw an Arizona Iced Tea at him. The man denied throwing the drink at the cashier.

A Berwyn police officer said the suspect matches the description of a man who used fake cash at a McDonald's in Berwyn.

He told officers he found the false currency on the ground, thought it was real, and celebrated because he was "coming up."

He has been charged with theft and was unable to post bond, according to the report. His court date is Dec. 12 at Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood.

Armed robbery at Dunkin'

Forest Park police responded to an armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 4. Two patrons said they entered the store at 7660 Madison St. and ordered coffee. After they placed their order, they noticed a white male walk into the restaurant, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, dark pants and white Jordan sneakers. The man wore a white bandana around his face and green gloves. Standing about 5-7, weighing approximately 200 pounds and in his late 20s or early 30s, the man reportedly hesitated for a moment, then walked up to the register and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the cashier. He told her to "put your phone down," that "no one's going to get hurt," and he "just wants the money."

The cashier described the man as about age 35 with green eyes. After he told her to give her the money, she pushed a "sale" button for one donut, opened the register and gave him all the cash. A manager saw the robbery from his office and said he dialed 9-1-1 on his phone, but didn't call right away because he wasn't sure if it was a customer.

The robber took the cash and then fled by foot through the parking lot toward Jackson Boulevard.

Woman maced at Portillo's

A woman said she was maced man in the Portillo's drive-thru lane after blocking the entrance to the restaurant with her car on Nov. 5.

She said she pulled up to the drive-thru lane on the east side of 7740 Roosevelt Road in her white Nissan X-Terra about 12:26 p.m. with two dogs in tow, according to a police report. Her car partially blocked the entrance to Portillo's parking lot. A black female, about 40 years old, standing about 5-6, and driving a black SUV, attempted to enter the restaurant's parking lot, and started yelling at the Nissan driver. The SUV driver then got out of her car and allegedly sprayed mace at the Nissan driver through her driver's side passenger window. The Nissan driver's left eye was hit.

The offender reportedly then got back into her SUV and fled the scene. But the Nissan driver got out of her car and was able to see the vehicle's registration with her good eye. Police were able to identify the SUV driver.

Car left running, car left with someone else

A woman's car was stolen after she stopped in a gas station Saturday. She left her Lexus running as she went into Refiner's Pride, 7323 Randolph St., about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a Forest Park police report. While she was inside, an unknown number of offenders entered her car and drove off. Her driver's license, numerous credit cards, two iPhones and about $200 in cash were in the car.

Family members were able to track down her iPhones using the "Find My Friends" feature: One was recovered at 321 S. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park and the other at 32 Elgin Ave. The phones were returned wet and dirty to the woman. No arrests have been made.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Oct. 30-Nov. 5, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

