34°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Fire damages Lathrop Avenue home

Blaze started in basement, says fire chief

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By NONA TEPPER

Staff Reporter

A fire tore through a home on the 900 block of Lathrop Avenue in Forest Park on Nov. 6, leaving the house uninhabitable due to smoke damage.

The blaze started about 6:45 p.m. in the basement of 938 Lathrop Ave., said Forest Park Fire Chief Bob McDermott.

The fire department contained flames to the lower-level, said McDermott, and had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. There were no injuries, but the two-story, bungalow home suffered heavy smoke damage. 

McDermott said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We're kind of looking in the basement area, near a couch. It looks like she did have a space heater," McDermott said.

He declined to estimate the cost of damages, or time it would take to repair the home. 

Francesca's Fiore restaurant, 7407 Madison St., is accepting drop-off donations for the displaced family. Kohl's, Walmart, Jewel, Salerno's and Portillo's gift cards would be helpful, said Angela Morehouse-Brown, who organized the effort through social media.

Someone will be at the restaurant to accept donations between 10 a.m. and the late evening hours over the next two weeks.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Each year when the test results came out, my heart...

By Rina Petersen

Posted: November 9th, 2017 5:25 PM

On: District 91 tests below average in...

Joe, you don't need to put anything on your...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: November 9th, 2017 1:03 PM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

Next the Village will want to take houses for more...

By Joe Mullen

Posted: November 9th, 2017 9:04 AM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

JIMBO WILL BE MISSED WITH LOVE FROM YOUR ARIZONA...

By John Paul Digilio

Posted: November 9th, 2017 8:13 AM

On: Jim Shaw, 73, former owner of Doc...

Bad idea. Avoid OP shopping when able to for just this...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: November 8th, 2017 9:34 PM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

One of the reasons I avoid Oak Park is their...

By Linda Fairbanks

Posted: November 8th, 2017 5:52 PM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

Jon, who will be policing the enforcement of the two...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: November 8th, 2017 11:33 AM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

How about instead of installing meters, the village...

By Jon Pirc

Posted: November 8th, 2017 9:58 AM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

Mr. Gillian has received requests from Madison St....

By Helen Vogel

Posted: November 8th, 2017 9:22 AM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

First time hearing about this....

By Richard Schauer

Posted: November 8th, 2017 7:04 AM

On: Proposal for Madison St. parking...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close