'Kala Christougenna' or 'God Jul,' it's still Merry Christmas

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Christmas seems to have been with us for a long time this year, doesn't it? Several people have asked that I shout a loud "Merry Christmas!" on their behalf. Most of all, Irene Kaldis of "Always in Style." Her invitation to celebrate with some unspeakably delicious Greek pastry seems to have been misunderstood, or maybe it was the weather, but whatever, not too many friends and customers got to her party. She wants you to have a Kala Christougenna and come next year for sure.

Judy Arnold and some Norwegian friends celebrated Norwegian-style last Sunday at St. Michael's Church in Lagrange Park. Norwegian delicacies and Norwegian hospitality were in abundance. The group celebrated in native style as they all joined hands and walked around the tree singing Christmas carols in Norwegian. Diana Myhre accompanied the group on the piano. Lynn Maxon is a linguist of sorts and can teach you Norwegian if you are interested. Some Forest Park Norwegians at the party were Judy Arnold, Phil Robinson, and Dan Bjornson. Some Forest Parkers may not recognize Dan who was busy drying dishes. Unfortunately, Nancy Robinson was ill and not able to make it. But we wish her a speedy recovery and a Merry Christmas. In Norwegian, it's God Jul.

A long life, well lived, much of it in Forest Park was said of Rose Sortino. Rose left us on Dec. 12 which was her 98th birthday. Many years ago, Rose and her husband, the late Tom, moved to Mesa, Arizona, and left behind many friends. Their children are Mariannette, Joe, Tom and families. We send sympathy to them and to all Rose's many friends.

A special happy birthday to Diana Dylewski, Scott Popelka, Kaylee Ross, Angelina Cote, Jennifer Vince, Angel D'Souza, J.P. Miceli, Daniel Gerger, Vince Cirrintano, Marilyn McKenzie, Thalia Becker, Jay Milano, and Monica Salib.

Best wishes to you for a Merry Christmas. God Jul. Kala Christougenna.

