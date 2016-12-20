37°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • 'Kala Christougenna' or 'God Jul,' it's still Merry Christmas

'Kala Christougenna' or 'God Jul,' it's still Merry Christmas

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Christmas seems to have been with us for a long time this year, doesn't it? Several people have asked that I shout a loud "Merry Christmas!" on their behalf. Most of all, Irene Kaldis of "Always in Style." Her invitation to celebrate with some unspeakably delicious Greek pastry seems to have been misunderstood, or maybe it was the weather, but whatever, not too many friends and customers got to her party. She wants you to have a Kala Christougenna and come next year for sure. 

Judy Arnold and some Norwegian friends celebrated Norwegian-style last Sunday at St. Michael's Church in Lagrange Park. Norwegian delicacies and Norwegian hospitality were in abundance. The group celebrated in native style as they all joined hands and walked around the tree singing Christmas carols in Norwegian. Diana Myhre accompanied the group on the piano. Lynn Maxon is a linguist of sorts and can teach you Norwegian if you are interested. Some Forest Park Norwegians at the party were Judy Arnold, Phil Robinson, and Dan Bjornson. Some Forest Parkers may not recognize Dan who was busy drying dishes. Unfortunately, Nancy Robinson was ill and not able to make it. But we wish her a speedy recovery and a Merry Christmas. In Norwegian, it's God Jul.

A long life, well lived, much of it in Forest Park was said of Rose Sortino. Rose left us on Dec. 12 which was her 98th birthday. Many years ago, Rose and her husband, the late Tom, moved to Mesa, Arizona, and left behind many friends. Their children are Mariannette, Joe, Tom and families. We send sympathy to them and to all Rose's many friends. 

A special happy birthday to Diana Dylewski, Scott Popelka, Kaylee Ross, Angelina Cote, Jennifer Vince, Angel D'Souza, J.P. Miceli, Daniel Gerger, Vince Cirrintano, Marilyn McKenzie, Thalia Becker, Jay Milano, and Monica Salib.

Best wishes to you for a Merry Christmas. God Jul. Kala Christougenna.

Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Well done Jill, our new Forest Park Poetess! And in...

By Donna McKune

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:45 PM

On: A visit in the St. Nick of time

I enjoy going to bars without video gambling....

By Tyler Schofield

Posted: December 21st, 2016 4:40 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

I know that now but I wish there was a way for the...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: December 21st, 2016 2:41 PM

On: Neros win Christmas home decoration...

Since the issue of Video Gambling has risen, I've...

By Thomas Gorman

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:22 AM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

At the risk of offending the Bishop, I'd note...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:36 AM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

Mr. COWARD, for indeed it takes a coward to legally...

By Charles Cairo

Posted: December 21st, 2016 8:44 AM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

It's a yearly thing for Christmas and Halloween for...

By Terri Sansone

Posted: December 21st, 2016 7:51 AM

On: Neros win Christmas home decoration...

Had no idea the Park District had a house decorating...

By Pam Fontana

Posted: December 20th, 2016 3:42 PM

On: Neros win Christmas home decoration...

Great article on sleep! It's such an important...

By Patty Johnson

Posted: December 18th, 2016 10:08 AM

On: The remarkable benefits of taking...

I do not know this officer; the woman or the couple...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:52 PM

On: Forest Park fires cop accused of...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close