Chief's clear message
Publisher's note
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
The Forest Park Police Department has a troubling history of sexual misconduct within its ranks. This goes back decades. It has involved police chiefs. A batch of officers. It has been directed outward toward citizens. It has played out among officers.
It has historically represented a depressing and quite stunning cultural defect on this force and has cost the village money in insurance settlements on lawsuits. It has also undermined the perceptions of the department among citizens.
That is what makes the prompt and decisive action of still-new Police Chief Tom Aftanas to terminate veteran officer Roberto Salas so meaningful. Salas faced accusations that in September he had raped a Forest Park woman while on duty. Had raped a woman who only a few days earlier he had assisted as her estranged, and allegedly brutalizing, husband vacated their apartment under court order.
Salas and the village are now targeted in a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim. We would expect criminal charges against Salas are likely. And while this will almost certainly prove costly to the village, Aftanas' decisive action here is the critical step in sending his subordinates the clearest message that the old days are gone. Being a police officer in Forest Park is not cover for sexual assault. Such actions make you a criminal, will not be tolerated, glossed over, excused in any way.
Said the chief when we asked, if there is an allegation of sexual misconduct, "even if it's partially upheld, employees are going to be fighting for their jobs. If they choose to ignore [the department's policy on sexual misconduct] and something happens, it's going to be extremely strict."
He also noted that in the current case, the internal investigation did not take long.
Good for the chief. Good for Forest Park. Enough is enough.
Stability on D91's board
The school board election in April will be an unusual one for Forest Park's District 91 elementary schools. On the seven-member board, six seats will be up for election. Typically, a staggered term system would leave no more than four seats up for voters to choose. But an odd and troubling pattern in recent years of early departures by board members has made this board a patchwork of appointments.
This lack of stability is tough on a school board where continuity has value. The good news is that three members currently filling out expiring terms — Christina Ricordati, Kimberlee Rostello and Kyra Tyler — are now running for full terms. Two longtime members — Eric Connor and Mary Win Conor — are seeking an additional term. And one newcomer, Shannon Wood, has two young kids in the schools and pledges to serve her full term.
The bad news is that the election will be uncontested. But we'll settle for having a board fully stocked with citizens elected by voters.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Well done Jill, our new Forest Park Poetess! And in...
By Donna McKune
Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:45 PM
I enjoy going to bars without video gambling....
By Tyler Schofield
Posted: December 21st, 2016 4:40 PM
I know that now but I wish there was a way for the...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: December 21st, 2016 2:41 PM
Since the issue of Video Gambling has risen, I've...
By Thomas Gorman
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:22 AM
At the risk of offending the Bishop, I'd note...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 21st, 2016 9:36 AM
Mr. COWARD, for indeed it takes a coward to legally...
By Charles Cairo
Posted: December 21st, 2016 8:44 AM
It's a yearly thing for Christmas and Halloween for...
By Terri Sansone
Posted: December 21st, 2016 7:51 AM
Had no idea the Park District had a house decorating...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: December 20th, 2016 3:42 PM
Great article on sleep! It's such an important...
By Patty Johnson
Posted: December 18th, 2016 10:08 AM
I do not know this officer; the woman or the couple...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:52 PM