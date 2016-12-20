Kenneth Minter, 75

Kenneth A. Minter, 75, of Forest Park, died on Dec. 11, 2016. He was born on May 5, 1941. Kenneth Minter is survived by his daughters, Darlene (James) Hennlich and Christine (the late David) Linde; and his grandchildren, Taylor Adam Hennlich, Nathan (Chelsea) Hennlich, Logan Hennlich and Samantha Eileen Linde. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne Minter and Jean (the late Jim) Carlson.

Services and interment were private. The family appreciates memorials in honor of Ken Minter to Cubs Charities at http://chicago.cubs.mlb.com/chc/community/charities/donation.jsp.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Park's Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home.