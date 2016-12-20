Man doused with hot coffee while trying to stop theft - Forest Park police reports Dec. 12-18

Compiled by Bob Uphues

Senior editor

Man doused with hot coffee while trying to stop theft

Forest Park police charged a 16-year-old boy with robbery and aggravated battery after he reportedly threw hot coffee into the face of an employee attempting to stop him from stealing items from CVS, 7216 Circle Ave., on Dec. 15 about 2:35 p.m.

The alleged offender was one of three juveniles involved in the incident, according to police. All three ran from the scene and boarded an eastbound Green Line train, where they were apprehended a short time later at the Ridgeland Avenue stop.

In addition, police reported finding items stolen from the CVS store hidden in one of the cars of the train.

The employee told police that he observed the three juveniles enter the store and linger around the front, looking at items. Two of the subjects allegedly took items from displays and concealed them.

The employee said he attempted to stop the three as they passed the last point of sale without paying, but they got away after the 16-year-old threw hot coffee in his face, according to police.

The employee wasn't seriously injured. Police charged a 14-year-old boy with retail theft. A third boy, also 14, was not charged.

Cops make burglary arrest

Phillip M. Evans, 51, of Chicago, faces felony burglary charges after he reportedly stole several items from a garage in the 100 block of Elgin Avenue about 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Police responded to the scene after someone called to report a burglary in progress. The offender had left by the time police arrived, but the witness gave a description of the vehicle, which police stopped on Harlem Avenue in the turn lane to get onto I-290.

Inside the vehicle, police reported recovering a pressure washer, a 35,000 BTU heater, a Sawzall, a Remington electric chainsaw, a black Skil saw and a Craftsman circular saw, all of which were reported missing from the garage.

Police also reported recovering a screwdriver and a hammer, which were believed to be used to gain entry to the garage.

Evans is being held at Cook County Jail on $40,000 bond awaiting a Dec. 22 hearing at Maybrook courthouse.

An employee at Fitness Factory Outlet, 1900 Desplaines Ave., contacted police on the morning of Dec. 13 to report that, sometime during the previous night, someone gained access to a shipping trailer parked at a loading dock and tried to force open the door to the business.

The bolt lock and door frame to the business were bent, but the offender couldn't break the locking mechanism. It's unclear what, if anything, was taken from the shipping trailer.

Packages stolen

A resident of the 100 block of Marengo Avenue reported that two packages had been stolen from his front porch last week.

The first package, which contained an unknown gift from the victim's parents, weighed about 16 pounds and was delivered by UPS on Dec. 15 about 3:45 p.m. The second package, which contained a small bottle of ink, was delivered by UPS on Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

But neither package was there when the victim went to retrieve them.

A 23-year-old Forest Park man reported that he ordered five guitars, worth about $208, online from Walmart.

A company representative told him the package had been delivered to an address in the 7200 block of Roosevelt Road on Dec. 5, but the victim said he never received the package.

Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Elgin Avenue on Dec. 12 after a man called to report that a package delivered to his home that day about 2:50 p.m. was missing.

The victim said he arrived home about 5 p.m. but the package, which UPS confirmed delivered that day, was not there. The package contained a Square D 120-volt coil contactor worth $75.

A resident of the 7200 block of Jackson Boulevard contacted police to report that someone had stolen two packages delivered to his apartment building on Dec. 7. Surveillance video reportedly showed a man enter unlocked doors to the building and take the packages about 4:25 p.m. that day.

That's not nice

A 36-year-old Forest Park woman contacted police on Dec. 14 to report that during the overnight hours of Dec. 12-13, someone traced the word "ass----" in the snow on her vehicle, which was parked in the 7400 block of Washington Street.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Dec. 12-18, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Bob Uphues