Neros win Christmas home decoration contest

By Tom Holmes

The Nero Family at 442 Circle Ave. is the winner of this year's Annual Christmas Home Makeover Contest. The Park District of Forest Park recreation staff drove through Forest Park and looked at about 20 houses before settling on the Neros.

"The Nero home was declared the winner due to their creative use of a variety of holiday characters, great pattern of lights along window/railing, wonderful placement of laser lights, a candy cane lane leading up to the front steps, their entire use of the space available, well placed inside decorations that could been from outside and curb appeal," said Steve Thomas, assistant director of the park district.

The Neros will receive a plaque and a free family 2017 Park District of Forest Park Aquatic Center season pass.

"The creativity, fun and willingness to participate in this event," said Thomas, "fits in line with the park district mission to enhance the quality of life for its residents."

Tom Holmes