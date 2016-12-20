35°
Neros win Christmas home decoration contest

By Tom Holmes

The Nero Family at 442 Circle Ave. is the winner of this year's Annual Christmas Home Makeover Contest. The Park District of Forest Park recreation staff drove through Forest Park and looked at about 20 houses before settling on the Neros. 

"The Nero home was declared the winner due to their creative use of a variety of holiday characters, great pattern of lights along window/railing, wonderful placement of laser lights, a candy cane lane leading up to the front steps, their entire use of the space available, well placed inside decorations that could been from outside and curb appeal," said Steve Thomas, assistant director of the park district.

The Neros will receive a plaque and a free family 2017 Park District of Forest Park Aquatic Center season pass.

"The creativity, fun and willingness to participate in this event," said Thomas, "fits in line with the park district mission to enhance the quality of life for its residents."  

Tom Holmes

Reader Comments

3 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Pam Fontana  

Posted: December 21st, 2016 2:41 PM

I know that now but I wish there was a way for the Park District to get better exposure out there about some of these annual events. It seems like opportunities lost (to get community involvement). I cannot believe I am the only one that didn't realize these go on and have been going on. Perhaps a banner on the outside fence of the skate ring on Desplaines Avenue? Or on their sign at Desplaines/Harrison?

Terri Sansone from Forest Park  

Posted: December 21st, 2016 7:51 AM

It's a yearly thing for Christmas and Halloween for quite a few years now. At least 10 I believe.

Pam Fontana  

Posted: December 20th, 2016 3:42 PM

Had no idea the Park District had a house decorating contest happening.

