Rose Sortino, 98

Former Forest Park resident

Rose Sortino died on Dec. 12, 2016 which was also her 98th birthday. She was a longtime Forest Park resident who had moved to Mesa, Arizona to enjoy retirement with her late husband, Tom. She leaves many friends and members of her family in Forest Park. To all who knew her, please keep her in your prayers.  

Rose is survived by her children, Mariannette, Joe and Tom. 

Services have been held.  

