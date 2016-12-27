30°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Story of the year: Video gaming

Gambling debate dominated the pages of the Review in 2016

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Forest Parkers decisively rejected video gaming in the village in a non-binding referendum in 2013. But in 2016, the issue once again dominated public discourse, with forums, town halls, council meetings, letters-to-the-editor, editorials, and signature petition campaigns throughout the year. Signatures were challenged. Experts were consulted. Research was done. Discussions were had. Still, the fight over gaming is not over. Here is a year-end summary of the Review's coverage of this ongoing debate. You can find the articles online at forestparkreview.com. 

February 23 - Mayor Anthony Calderone says there is no "active conversation" to consider gaming again but suggests the issue could come up in the future. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/2-23-2016/Village-:-No-immediate-plans-for-video-gaming/

March 22 - Local Madison Street business owner Noel Eberline authors letter-to-the-editor arguing against allowing gaming. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/3-22-2016/Forest-Park-needs-economic-development,-not-video-gambling/

March 29 - Village council addresses rumors of renewed video gaming discussion at biweekly meeting. Commissioners confirm no immediate plans exist and request more information on gaming. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/3-29-2016/Village-council-to-begin-video-gaming-discussion/

March 29 - Several small business owners put signs in store windows along Madison Street opposing gaming. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/3-29-2016/Madison-Street-retailers-come-out-against-video-gaming/

April 12 - An impromptu video gaming discussion develops at village council meeting. Residents, officials and business owners pack the basement meeting space. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/4-12-2016/Council-chamber-packed--for-video-gaming-comment/ 

April 12 - Review publishes editorial against gaming, calls for greater discussion on general economic development. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/4-12-2016/Beyond-video-gaming/

April 26 - Local Berwyn politician calls for tighter video gaming regulation. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/4-26-2016/Berwyn-alderman-has-advice-for-village-on-video-gaming/

April 26 - Village council commissioners announce plan to hold May gaming forum. 

June 7 - Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor proprietor Connie Brown comes out against video gaming in letter-to-the-editor, and announces anti-gaming November petition effort led by the newly formed Say Yes ballot committee. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/6-7-2016/Say-yes-to-a-vote-on-video-gambling/

June 14 - Former village commissioner and mayoral candidate Chris Harris organizes public forum to be held later in June. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/6-14-2016/Citizens-forum-on-video-gambling-planned/

June 21 - Say Yes committee asks attorney Adam Lasker to pen letter-to-the-editor clarifying some video gaming questions. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/6-21-2016/Clarifying-the-effort-to-put-video-gaming-on-the-ballot/

June 28 - Around 75 residents and business owner gather for video gaming town hall. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/6-28-2016/Two-sides-meet-for-%27mostly-polite%27-forum-on-video-gaming/

July 5 - Village Hall announces plans to host July forum. Mayor Anthony Calderone and village commissioners originally said the forum would be held in May. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/7-5-2016/Village-hosts-video-gaming-forum,-July-12/?utm_source=RSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=RSS

July 18 - Around 70 Forest Parkers attend forum at village hall. Experts, officials and business owners were also in attendance. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/7-19-2016/Panelists-discuss-video-gaming-at-village-hall/

July 26 - Anti-gaming residents continue signature campaign and announce goal to trigger a binding referendum, which requires more signatures. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/7-26-2016/Video-gambling-referendum:-Binding-or-non_binding%3F/

August 2 - A group of local business owners write letter-to-the-editor in favor of gaming and some speak with the Review to make their case. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/8-2-2016/Bar-owners-speak-out-about-video-gaming/

August 9 - Anti-gaming residents file nearly 3,000 ballot signatures at village hall. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/8-9-2016/Video-gaming-referendum-supporters-file-their-petitions/

August 22 - Forest Parker John Hosty, brother of business owners Mark and Ted Hosty, challenges petition signatures, hearing at Cook County Clerk's Office planned. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/8-22-2016/Video-gambling-petition-faces-challenge/ 

September 9 - Forest Park Electoral Board unanimously denies November petition, citing inadequate number of valid signatures. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/9-9-2016/Video-gambling-referendum-is-dead-...-for-now/

September 13 - The Review publishes critical editorial of Electoral Board and village leadership.

October 24 - Video gaming issue suddenly appears on village council agenda; commissioners take vote. Video gaming is unanimously approved. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/10-25-2016/Council-approves-video-gaming/

October 25 - The Review publishes another editorial criticizing process and village leadership.  

October 25 - Review publishes written excerpt from a University of Illinois professor and gambling expert calling for different tax model on gambling machines in the state. 

November 8 - Resident Kristin McCoy announces second petition effort to put issue to village-wide vote. 

November 8 - On Election Day, other petition questions circulate, allegedly to crowd out gaming issue on the April 2017 ballot. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/11-8-2016/New-video-gaming-petition-drive-has-competition/

November 8 - The Review publishes editorial criticizing anonymous petition effort. 

November 10 - Former commissioner Mark Hosty and resident involved in an altercation outside polling place. Resident is cited for battery. 

November 14 - Mark Hosty files three petitions with village hall, reaching maximum limit allowed by Illinois Board of Elections. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/11-15-2016/Advisory-referenda-could-keep-video-gaming-off-ballot/

November 15 - The Review publishes editorial criticizing "bogus" Hosty petitions.  

December 20 - New ballot initiative committee formed by residents seeking April 2017 vote. http://www.forestparkreview.com/News/Articles/12-20-2016/Let-Forest-Park-Vote-seeks-gaming-referendum/

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Like New Blue Zuca

Blue with snow flakes on it , Zuca paid $179.00 in 2012, yours for $50.00. Medium size skate jacket and pants $50.00

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Daniel, Mark's little masterpieces are usually...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:18 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Gee, just what we need, more town homes. Is there some...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:14 PM

On: New year, new businesses set to open

CORRECTION: Checked my DD214 and it seems I enlisted...

By Charles Cairo

Posted: December 26th, 2016 6:12 PM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

An useless and time wasting effort with nothing...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 25th, 2016 10:36 AM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

CORECTION: I enlisted in the USAF when I was 17 years...

By Charles Cairo

Posted: December 24th, 2016 10:58 AM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

Awesome, Dr. Bill Winston and Bro. Kenneth Copeland...

By Don Musomi Timotheus

Posted: December 23rd, 2016 4:16 AM

On: Bill Winston: pastor and aviator

No matter what the Hosty's and/or which one posts...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:44 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Yeah, little John and little Mark's coprophilic...

By Daniel Jones

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:40 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

This last time I checked, this country was built on...

By Rag JR Barone

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 8:33 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Greg - good question. I think that would be one for...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 8:08 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close