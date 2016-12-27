30°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community
  • Home /
  • News /
  • Articles /
  • Year in Review: Highlights and lowlights in local education

Year in Review: Highlights and lowlights in local education

A look back at 2016 in D209, D91

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Jackie Glosniak

Contributing reporter

From heated school board controversies to changes in state standardized testing procedures and everything in between, 2016 was an active year for both the elementary and high school districts in Forest Park.

District 209

PMSA entrance exam

In January, the D209 school board took no action on allowing make-up test dates for PMSA entrance exams despite allegations of poor communication and publicity about entrance exam dates to parents across the district. 209 Together slate members Theresa Kelly, Claudia Medina and Ned Wagner suggested that the board strongly consider administering a make-up test and devise clearer methods of communication to feeder schools across Proviso Township in ample time before a new test date.

In response, PMSA Principal Bessie Karvelas contended the district did everything necessary to administer the test and publicize the opportunity. Board member Brian Cross said while communications weren't the best, creating a make-up date could appear unfair to students who already took the entrance exam and might open the district to potential lawsuits.

At a meeting at the end of August, the district agreed to approve new PMSA entrance guidelines following community input and the implementation of a PMSA Admission Advisory Committee to review the history of the entrance exam and explore clearer options in the future. Medina, who earlier advocated for changes to the entrance exam, was one of the board members who helped spearhead the committee.

One update included Karvelas choosing the PSAT as the new entrance exam over the ACT-based Explore Exam to better reflect academic performance aligned with the new state-mandated SAT. Also, a new timeline for the district was approved to alert parents about whether their children had been selected to attend PMSA, in order to alleviate any issues relating to students not hearing back from PMSA before deadlines for application to the other Proviso high schools or local parochial schools. The district also said they would look to update advertisements and include more feeder elementary schools to better promote PMSA.

New superintendent in town

This spring, D209 unanimously approved hiring Jesse Rodriguez as the district's newest superintendent following a long search process to replace outgoing superintendent Nettie Hart-Collins. Rodriguez came to the district from Milwaukee, where he served as the regional superintendent for southwest Milwaukee public schools. Throughout the fall, Rodriguez pledged to bring hope to the challenges of the district and a "can do" attitude to all three Proviso high schools.

However, Rodriguez's hiring did not come without its share of controversy, including a social media statement from nonprofit Maywood Youth Mentoring and outspoken youth advocate Barbara Cole advising the board against his hire because of what she considered his heavy Spanish accent. Other community members commented in online forums that the district should have chosen an African American candidate for superintendent.

Change of leadership and chicken fight

Following heated debates about changing the board presidency term from two years to one year and a heated walk-out from members Brian Cross, Teresa McKelvy, Daniel Adams and Kevin McDermott at a previous meeting, McKelvy was chosen by the same board majority to replace Theresa Kelly as board president at a meeting on May 6. The move, which was called a politically-motivated one by Medina, Kelly and Ned Wagner, was also followed by citizen comments asking why such a move was necessary when board focus should be on more important issues like the upcoming school year, standardized testing and other district improvements.

Later in the summer, McDermott was charged with battery and assault for his alleged role during an altercation with Kelly over a chicken meal following the Aug. 9 school board meeting at PMSA. Police advised McDermott that Kelly wanted to press charges against him after Kelly was discharged from Oak Park Hospital claiming she suffered a sprained shoulder and cuts to her hand during a scuffle with McDermott where, allegedly, Kelly took a Styrofoam box of chicken from the table, McDermott "alligator clamped" the box with his hands, a tug-of-war ensued and chicken was "flying" across the room. Witnesses said McDermott then had his fists clenched. McDermott alleged Kelly flailed her arms, hitting him in the face, knocking off his glasses and resulting in a cut lip. He reportedly admitted to grabbing Kelly's right arm during the scuffle.

 District 91

Compared to Proviso, the Forest Park D91 school board had a drama-free and productive 2016.

Throughout the spring, Superintendent Lou Cavallo announced that, due to school districts statewide struggling in 2015 to administer the new PARCC exam without hiccups, D91 would work to better prepare students and staff the second time around. The district rewrote its curriculum, provided in-depth professional development workshops for faculty on Common Core and even purchased new classroom technologies to help meet the more rigorous testing standards. 

For parents, Cavallo and the district remained committed to educating parents on Common Core and PARCC through written communications about the exams, updates on student classroom work and ways students could prepare at home. Nonetheless, the PARCC exam continued to remain a topic of concern for district parents — as it has been statewide — with parents wishing the state focused less on changing traditional curriculums to "teach to the test."

Cavallo reinstated his "Coffee with Dr. Cavallo" program in April, a program he first started when he began in the district eight years prior.

While Cavallo had previously cancelled the program due to dwindling attendance, but he decided to reinstate it after discussions with administrators and board members on how to better engage with the community.

"Coffee with Dr. Cavallo" was a four-part discussion series in which the superintendent spoke with parents at schools in the district while they dropped their children off for school in the mornings. While there were no specific topics for discussion, Cavallo remained open to listening and answering whatever questions families had for him.

Back in June, despite the lack of a compromise between legislators and Governor Bruce Rauner preventing the passage of a state budget, Cavallo and the school board announced that because of district frugality and smart planning, the district would begin school smoothly and adhere to its budget for the 2016-2017 school year.

The district had fund reserves allowing schools to sustain current levels of programming, allowing the district to stay one step ahead of state moves in order to avoid financial and planning crises. In Forest Park, state funding makes up 8 percent of total district revenue.

In order to continue providing the same level of services to Forest Park students, the board unanimously voted to approve a waiver of fees for kindergarten through eighth grade registration and a waiver of field trip fees, including the district's annual fifth grade outdoor education program in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Following community surveys and district focus groups conducted in the spring, the district was able to accurately determine new district core values. The board identified strengths including diversity, clear communication and small class sizes, and a huge perceived weakness being the connection with High School District 209. Cavallo remarked that most parents and community members surveyed said the district has excellent teachers, appreciate the class sizes and hope for continued focus on refurbishing buildings to meet 21st-century student needs.

When newly-elected school board member Nora Bowker resigned in July after moving out of district, Forest Park resident Kyra Tyler was unanimously appointed to the board to fill the remainder of Bowker's term.

According to board president Mary Win Connor, Tyler's profile matched the needs of the board more than the two other applicants. When Tyler heard of the board opening, she applied because she wanted to help other Forest Parkers get the same positive experience she had with her child's educational start in the district.

By the end of the year, six candidates had submitted petitions to run for the six open seats (four 4-year terms and two 2-year terms), reflecting the amount of turnover on the D91 board in the last few years.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Home Maintenance Services

LBDI, Inc. Home Maintenance Services, Residential & Commercial Remodeling, Ask for Barry @ 630.687.3000

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Daniel, Mark's little masterpieces are usually...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:18 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Gee, just what we need, more town homes. Is there some...

By Jerry Webster

Posted: December 27th, 2016 2:14 PM

On: New year, new businesses set to open

CORRECTION: Checked my DD214 and it seems I enlisted...

By Charles Cairo

Posted: December 26th, 2016 6:12 PM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

An useless and time wasting effort with nothing...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 25th, 2016 10:36 AM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

CORECTION: I enlisted in the USAF when I was 17 years...

By Charles Cairo

Posted: December 24th, 2016 10:58 AM

On: Bad-boy to street preacher to bishop

Awesome, Dr. Bill Winston and Bro. Kenneth Copeland...

By Don Musomi Timotheus

Posted: December 23rd, 2016 4:16 AM

On: Bill Winston: pastor and aviator

No matter what the Hosty's and/or which one posts...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:44 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Yeah, little John and little Mark's coprophilic...

By Daniel Jones

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:40 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

This last time I checked, this country was built on...

By Rag JR Barone

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 8:33 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

Greg - good question. I think that would be one for...

By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 8:08 PM

On: Let Forest Park Vote seeks gaming...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close