Eva Redenz, 73
Avid reader and lover of animals
Eva Margret Redenz, 73, of Forest Park, died peacefully at home on Dec. 25, 2016 from a lifelong struggle with a lung condition. Born on June 2, 1943 in Gross Ziethen, Germany, she moved to America in 1960 and worked in child care for years. She was most recently a cashier at the Jewel in River Forest for more than 10 years, retiring in 2013.
She was also a caring pet sitter, advocate for animals, and an avid reader.
Eva Redenz is the mother of Sabine (Alex) Scudiero and Michael (Megan) Redenz; the grandmother of A.J., Anna Marie, Joseph, and Santino; the sister of Ilona McCleary, and Guenter (Erna) Seidel; the aunt of Eric McCleary, Christine Alexakos, Guenter Seidel (Jamie) and Michaela McNiffe (Martin); the best friend to Patricia Hanks; and neighbor to many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Irmgard Seidel; her father, Walter Seidel, and her brother, Marold Seidel.
Visitation will be held at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 Madison St., Forest Park on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle Ave., on Friday, Dec. 30 (10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. church service.
Eva loved her pets deeply and a memorial fund to bene%uFB01t the care of animals in the community has been established in her honor at the Animal Care League, 1101 Gar%uFB01eld St., Oak Park, IL 60304.
