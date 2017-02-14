An Iowa student seeks Illinois info

Dear Readers,

Hello! My name is Daniel P. I am a fifth-grade student at Harlan Intermediate School in Harlan, Iowa. My class is studying the geography and history of the United States. I am excited to learn more about your state of Illinois.

I would really appreciate it if you could send me pictures, postcards, or other information on your state. My teacher, Mrs. Newlin, would like a car license plate, if possible, for a teacher project.

I really appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about Illinois! Thank you.

Daniel P.

Mrs. Newlin's social studies class

Harlan Intermediate School

1401 19th St.

Harlan, Iowa 51537