An Iowa student seeks Illinois info
Opinion: Letters to the editor
Dear Readers,
Hello! My name is Daniel P. I am a fifth-grade student at Harlan Intermediate School in Harlan, Iowa. My class is studying the geography and history of the United States. I am excited to learn more about your state of Illinois.
I would really appreciate it if you could send me pictures, postcards, or other information on your state. My teacher, Mrs. Newlin, would like a car license plate, if possible, for a teacher project.
I really appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about Illinois! Thank you.
Daniel P.
Mrs. Newlin's social studies class
Harlan Intermediate School
1401 19th St.
Harlan, Iowa 51537
