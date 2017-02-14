50°
Bannon is playing Trump like puppet

Opinion: Letters to the editor

I am writing to urge all citizens to express outrage about the role Steve Bannon is playing in the Trump administration. Bannon is playing Trump like a puppet, and if he is not stopped, the price could be extremely high. Bannon's views as a disrupter are widely known, and his influence will endanger our nation's security by destabilizing international relationships. 

Having Bannon sit on the National Security Council is completely inappropriate. Furthermore, by encouraging Trump in racist and discriminatory policies, Bannon seeks to create divisions among Americans. 

The White House belongs to all Americans, and we all deserve to be represented and led by people who are elected and/or fully qualified and vetted for their positions.

Karin Evans 

Forest Park 

