Denise Murray plans the best trips

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Denise Murray did it again! She planned a trip to the DuSable Museum in Washington Park. The building itself is a thing of beauty, a creation of Daniel Burnham, Chicago's patron saint in my opinion.

Remember the name Dr. Margaret Burroughs who started the museum in her home. She and a few others collected the artifacts and other items now on display. Dr. Burroughs was a truly amazing person who saw the value in preserving items of black history here in Chicago. You may think you know about what came before our times, but we had much to learn.

Michelle, our guide, who gave us a tour of the building, was extremely knowledgeable about the exhibits. Her musical voice added to the experience. We saw a charming play about African folk tales, beautifully done. It was performed mostly for an audience of children, but enjoyable for all of us. After the museum visit, Denise took us to Pearl's Place, the best soul food restaurant in Chicago.

You may have seen Pearl's Place on Check, Please! a few weeks ago. Or you may have seen it a few years ago when a patron of the place, a handsome young state senator named Barack Obama was interviewed there as he ate. Other patrons at the table called him "Barack," so you know it was before he was our president.

If that is typical soul food, give me more. The sweet potatoes were the best I'd ever eaten. What did they do to the fried chicken? Collard greens, salad, everything was unusually tasty and good.

Then back on the bus for a ride home after stopping at Abundance Bakery and their famous upside down caramel chocolate cupcakes!

Another exciting event of the day (for me anyway) was a ride down Michigan Avenue to 35th Street, past DeLaSalle High School. Memories of my youth. I had several friends who went there, went to dances and lots of basketball games. Mt. Carmel was my favorite boys school but DeLaSalle was right up there. What a jolt to my memory bank to see it again after so many years.

For those who are interested in seeing the museum, the address is 740 E. 56th Place; Pearl's Place is at 3901 S. Michigan; the Abundance Bakery is at 105 E. 47th St. Worth the trip, believe me.

Speedy get-well wishes to Sandy Byrnes who is recovering from pneumonia. That pneumonia is really bad news, and it takes a long time to completely recover. We love you, Sandy, and want you back in the community center. But not until the doctor says you're well enough.

Happy birthday this week to Marty Redmond, Mike Cossio, Connie Daylo, Donna McKlune, Lauren Pardun, Shelby Adolphson, Sammy Anderson, Donna Kuehn, Hannah Brown, Judy Jilek, Becon Pfennig, Leonard Gist, Mary Haley, Sharitase Clay, and Kristi Kasack.

Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.