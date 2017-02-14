Judy Burke (nee Sapp), of Burr Ridge, died on Feb. 10, 2017. She was a teacher at Garfield Elementary School for over 20 years.

Judy is survived by her children, Mary (Mike) Bromet and Dan (Raphiza) Burke; her grandchildren, Patrick, Katherine, Lauren, Camilla, Madeline and Declan; her siblings, Jack (Toni) Sapp and Gene (Norma) Sapp; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward J. Burke; and her brother, Jack (Toni) Sapp.

Visitation was held on Feb. 13 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at St. John of the Cross Church and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Feb. 14.

The family appreciates donations to the American Cancer Society.