Stolen, loaded gun found in Walmart parking lot- Forest Park police reports Feb. 6-12

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Stolen, loaded gun found in Walmart parking lot

Forest Park police found a stolen, loaded gun on Feb. 7 around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, 1300 Desplaines Avenue. Officers went to Walmart after a man called police headquarters asking officers to check on his brother, who lives in Bensenville and had been reported missing. The Bensenville man called his brother from Walmart asking for a wire transfer to pay off his drug dealer, according to the police report. The man told his brother he couldn't leave the store because his drug dealer was in the parking lot waiting for him.

When officers arrived, they escorted the Bensenville man to an idling car with two passengers. Officers noticed a "strong odor of cannabis," searched the car and found a loaded Glock 19, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. A check revealed the gun stolen out of Kimberly. Officers then charged one of the passengers, Nathaniel Reynolds, a 29-year-old Chicagoan, with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon. His court date was Feb. 9.

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Alexander Robinson, a 28-year-old Chicago man, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, along with possession of cannabis, after officers pulled him over for failing to use his turn signal on Feb. 10 around 4:30 p.m. Robinson was driving westbound on Jackson near Circle Avenue. Officers smelled marijuana after approaching Robinson's 2016 black Dodge and asked him if anything illegal was in the car. Robinson said yes and officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, along with about 1 gram of marijuana. Robinson has a March 2 court date.

Marijuana found

Forest Park police found about 55 grams of marijuana in a 2014 Nissan when officers stopped the car after seeing its driver, a 23-year-old Berwyn women, talking on her phone near the intersection of Desplaines Avenue and Madison Street on Feb. 6 around midnight. The driver was cited for using her phone, and a passenger, a 26-year-old Berwyn man, was charged with possession of cannabis and given a March 7 court date.

Intent to deliver

A 29-year-old Bellwood man has been charged with one felony count of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance after officers found marijuana and crack-cocaine, along with about $1,000 cash in his 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Feb. 8 around 7 p.m. Police saw Williams drive his car into a Walgreens parking lot, 7200 Roosevelt Road, and pull alongside another car. Police then saw the man and a passenger from the other car "make some sort of hand-to-hand transaction." The Bellwood man, along with the other car, drove away southbound on Harlem Avenue and officers followed but eventually lost sight of the two cars. Another officer saw the man's car stopped in traffic on the 800 block of Harlem Avenue near I-290, where officers used their squad cars to block his path. Officers smelled marijuana and searched the car and found the drugs. He has a court date on March 2.

Wallet taken from parked car

A 49-year-old Forest Park woman told police on Feb. 6 that someone took her husband's wallet from their 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser while it was parked on the 900 block of Dunlop Avenue. There were no signs of a break-in and the woman said the incident happened sometime overnight, Feb. 3, after 11 p.m. A Social Security card, a credit card and driver's license were in the wallet. No cash was reported missing.

Theft

A 23-year-old Forest Park woman told officers on Feb. 8 that her now ex-boyfriend, a 23-year-old Chicago man, stole her phone, an iPhone 6s valued at around $600, on Feb. 7 after she ended their relationship. The woman told officers she delayed reporting the theft because she thought her ex-boyfriend would return the phone.

A 42-year-old man stole near $700 of merchandise from CVS, 7216 Circle Ave., on Feb. 9 around 11 a.m. Police responded to calls from store security and found the 42-year-old seated in the front passenger seat of a 1996 Cadillac in the parking lot. The man refused to get out of the car when asked by officers but eventually did. The driver of the Cadillac was, according to the police report, not involved in the theft.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Forest Park Police Department, Feb. 6-12, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Thomas Vogel