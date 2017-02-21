Big surprise for retiring Proviso H.S. secretary
By Thomas Vogel
Dozens of friends, community members, school administrators, elected officials, former colleagues and students gathered Feb. 15 at Proviso Math and Science Academy to honor Molly Cavanaugh, a longtime secretary in the district, for her six decades of service.
The big surprise of the night, though, was an announcement by District 209 Superintendent Jesse Rodriguez revealing Proviso West's Little Theatre will be renamed Cavanaugh Theatre in Molly's honor.
"I took pride in our Proviso to make sure our students received nothing but the best," said Cavanaugh, a 1954 graduate of Proviso East High School. "I hope you know I gave Proviso my all, I gave Proviso my best."
She says Proviso has been her home away from home and her extended family. "I have established relationships with people that will last a lifetime."
In her decades of service, Cavanaugh has seen many principals cycle through the district. Her current boss, Oscar Hawthorne, Proviso West's principal, told Cavanaugh she has been his mentor.
"When you become principal of a high school you learn to expect the unexpected," Hawthorne said. "What I didn't expect was to establish a relationship with someone that I grew to love."
When reached by phone Feb 16. Cavanaugh reflected on how her job has changed. Technology was one example and Cavanaugh reminisced about when the district bought its first computer.
"We evolved in our jobs," Cavanaugh said. "I remember thinking to myself 'I'm gonna figure out how to work this thing."
Cavanaugh said she doesn't have any specific plans for retirement.
— Thomas Vogel
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Altcare is now in the building at the corner of Lake...
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:22 PM
Sorry, I meant Mayor. This was an unintended typo.
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:18 PM
In 1994, Oak Park passed a Human Rights Ordinance...
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:12 PM
Office is closed, must have retired,
By Barbara Joan
Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:41 PM
I was sitting at that corner waiting for the red light...
By Mary Keenan-Sadlon
Posted: February 17th, 2017 3:17 PM
Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM
By John Rice
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM
Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...
By Denise Murray
Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM
One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...
By Erika Goodman Osborn
Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM
On: Judy Burke
Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...
By Bob Snyder
Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM