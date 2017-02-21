64°
Charlotte E. Sisson

Lifelong Forest Park resident

Charlotte E. Sisson

Charlotte E. Sisson (nee Rusch), 96, a lifelong resident of Forest Park, died on Feb. 13, 2017. She was born on May 30, 1920. 

Ms. Sisson is survived by her children, Sharon (James) Thomas, William (Cynthia), Wesley and Warren (Nadine); her sister, Frances Zajac; her grandchildren, John (Kristi), Sarah (Rich), Will, Fallon (Steve), Michael (Allyson), Mark, Michelle (Preston), Andrew, Amanda (Wes), Shane and the late Christopher; and 17 great-grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sisson, and her siblings, Paul, Robert, Raymond and Nancy. 

Services have been held. Interment was at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park. 

Memorial donations to the River Forest United Methodist Church, 7970 Lake St., River Forest, 60305, are appreciated.  

Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, Forest Park, handled arrangements.

