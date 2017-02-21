61°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Forest Park eyes recognition for Madison St.

Consultant: National Register designation would be a 'feather in our cap'

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Robert J. Lifka

Contributing reporter

Efforts to have a section of Madison Street in Forest Park placed on the National Register of Historic Places are under way but still in the "very preliminary" stages, according to the village's economic development consultant.

Bridget Lane of Business Districts Inc. of Evanston mentioned the possibility in her latest update to the village council Jan. 23.

If approved, the Madison Street District would join the Haymarket Martyrs' Monument in Forest Home Cemetery, 863 Des Plaines Ave., on the National Register, Forest Park's only other designated landmark.

Forest Park officials are expected to request a preliminary assessment in March. Applicants who are informed their place is a likely candidate for the National Register are required to submit a completed nomination form along with additional supporting materials. Lane said village officials would make a decision whether to go to the next level. 

If they do, Madison Street's nomination would be reviewed by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, which determines which nominations are forwarded to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. The Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., has the final authority to designate a place. If the nomination is approved, the place is designated in the National Register of Historic Places.

Lane said that if Madison Street qualifies as a district, National Register designation would be a "feather in our cap" for the village and reinforce Madison Street's ongoing economic success by attracting new customers, residents and businesses, engaging new partners and recognizing a distinctive local experience.

According to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency website, another benefit is potentially stopping the damage or destruction of registered places by requiring state or federally permitted/funded/licensed projects to examine alternatives.

The website also states that being listed in the National Register does not require private property owners to preserve or restore their registered place.

Lane said additional incentives for property owners from the State of Illinois and from the federal government are possible but stressed nothing is definite. Illinois currently has a successful pilot program for a state tax credit available in specific areas within five Illinois communities. Considering a National Register district would also enable Madison Street commercial property owners to capitalize on any future Illinois state tax credit.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Altcare is now in the building at the corner of Lake...

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:22 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

Sorry, I meant Mayor. This was an unintended typo.

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:18 PM

On: Diversity? Empowerment? Respect?...

In 1994, Oak Park passed a Human Rights Ordinance...

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:12 PM

On: Diversity? Empowerment? Respect?...

Office is closed, must have retired,

By Barbara Joan

Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:41 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

I was sitting at that corner waiting for the red light...

By Mary Keenan-Sadlon

Posted: February 17th, 2017 3:17 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I regret the errors.

By John Rice

Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...

By Denise Murray

Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Denise Murray plans the best trips

One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...

By Erika Goodman Osborn

Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM

On: Judy Burke

Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...

By Bob Snyder

Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM

On: D91 decides not to wait for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close