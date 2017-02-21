Forest Park eyes recognition for Madison St.
Consultant: National Register designation would be a 'feather in our cap'
Efforts to have a section of Madison Street in Forest Park placed on the National Register of Historic Places are under way but still in the "very preliminary" stages, according to the village's economic development consultant.
Bridget Lane of Business Districts Inc. of Evanston mentioned the possibility in her latest update to the village council Jan. 23.
If approved, the Madison Street District would join the Haymarket Martyrs' Monument in Forest Home Cemetery, 863 Des Plaines Ave., on the National Register, Forest Park's only other designated landmark.
Forest Park officials are expected to request a preliminary assessment in March. Applicants who are informed their place is a likely candidate for the National Register are required to submit a completed nomination form along with additional supporting materials. Lane said village officials would make a decision whether to go to the next level.
If they do, Madison Street's nomination would be reviewed by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, which determines which nominations are forwarded to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. The Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., has the final authority to designate a place. If the nomination is approved, the place is designated in the National Register of Historic Places.
Lane said that if Madison Street qualifies as a district, National Register designation would be a "feather in our cap" for the village and reinforce Madison Street's ongoing economic success by attracting new customers, residents and businesses, engaging new partners and recognizing a distinctive local experience.
According to the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency website, another benefit is potentially stopping the damage or destruction of registered places by requiring state or federally permitted/funded/licensed projects to examine alternatives.
The website also states that being listed in the National Register does not require private property owners to preserve or restore their registered place.
Lane said additional incentives for property owners from the State of Illinois and from the federal government are possible but stressed nothing is definite. Illinois currently has a successful pilot program for a state tax credit available in specific areas within five Illinois communities. Considering a National Register district would also enable Madison Street commercial property owners to capitalize on any future Illinois state tax credit.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Altcare is now in the building at the corner of Lake...
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:22 PM
Sorry, I meant Mayor. This was an unintended typo.
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:18 PM
In 1994, Oak Park passed a Human Rights Ordinance...
By Leah Ann Shapiro
Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:12 PM
Office is closed, must have retired,
By Barbara Joan
Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:41 PM
I was sitting at that corner waiting for the red light...
By Mary Keenan-Sadlon
Posted: February 17th, 2017 3:17 PM
Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...
By Angela Morehouse-Brown
Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM
By John Rice
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM
Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...
By Denise Murray
Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM
One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...
By Erika Goodman Osborn
Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM
On: Judy Burke
Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...
By Bob Snyder
Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM