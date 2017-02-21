61°
Neighborhood scientists unite!

Opinion: Letters to the editor

The South PTO hosted "Science in the Neighborhood" at Field Stevenson School on Feb. 10. This special night would not have been possible without generous contributions from our neighborhood friends. 

We are grateful to the Forest Park Police Department (Forensic Fingerprints), Forest Park Fire Department (Thermal Imaging), Proviso Math and Science Academy (PhunPhysics), Forest Park Little League (Newtonian Baseball), Park District of Forest Park Aquatic Center (Pool Chemistry), Forest Park Review (Flying Paper), Riveredge Hospital (Emotional Brain), and Forest Park Boy Scouts (Thirsty Candle) for their creative and engaging presentations. 

We are thankful that Dr. Brunson, Mr. Milnamow and Dr. Cavallo support our community engagement events. We appreciate all the teachers and families from all the elementary schools who came out for our hands-on neighborhood science event. Together we are building the next generation of science explorers.

Thank you.

South Forest Park PTO

Betsy Ross and Field Stevenson

