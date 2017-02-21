61°
New businesses look to open on Madison Street

Escape Factor, Twisted Cookie and Unbreakable Fitness latest arrivals

By Tom Holmes

Three businesses that describe themselves as one-of-a-kind are finding a home on Madison Street and the growth continues to fit perfectly in Forest Park's economic development plan.

The owners of the Escape Factor, Twisted Cookie and Unbreakable Fitness said they feel the street and community wants to help them thrive.

Escape Factor owners Jonathan Biag and Dexter Cura are moving their interactive escape room from Oak Park to Madison Street because they say the business has outgrown its space. They are drawn to Madison Street because of its mix of bars and restaurants.

"Madison Street in Forest Park provides an ideal location for us to develop our three or four one-hour escape room experiences, and afterwards, customers will have numerous options to choose from to discuss their adventure," the two said in a statement

Inside the Escape Factor, teams work together to "escape" in 60 minutes. The move will allow the business to offer more for companies, teams and families, while building and strengthening relationships.

They hope to open at 7228 Madison St. in mid-March.

Unique treats

A one-of-a-kind specialty cookie store, Twisted Cookie, will bring a unique treat to sweets lovers on Madison Street. Owner Joana Fischer said she started her business in late 2009 by "taking a simple butter cookie and turning it into a cupcake."  

"While everyone was baking cupcakes," Fischer said, "I was baking the first original cupcake cookie. Since then I have developed other products such as cookie pies — turning apple, cherry and pecan pies into cookies."

Expect traditional cookies, too, but the real draw of Twisted Cookie will be the cookies with a twist.

"I love how Madison Street has taken on a new life over the past several years and become the new Bucktown of the suburbs. All the fabulous restaurants and small businesses fill the street with so much energy and excitement," she said.  

"Another reason I decided to say yes to Forest Park was because of how welcome everyone made me feel," she said.

In addition to cookies, Fischer will be offering coffee, cappuccino and soft-serve ice cream at her new 7401 Madison St. location.

Fitness center now open

Residents looking to get fit, whether to take on an obstacle course race or for general fitness, have a new option in John Hayley's new fitness studio, Unbreakable Fitness. He said he's bringing one-of-a-kind training for small groups that he cultivated over 17 years of fitness training.

"I also appreciate the way that the businesses on Madison really look out for each other and want everyone to succeed. The village really showcases its businesses and does what they can to help you thrive," he said.

Hayley is currently offering free trial classes at his new location at 7511 Madison St.

