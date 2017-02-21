61°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Nobel laureate picks Proviso East student for conference

Anahi Soto to attend Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Anahi Soto

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

A sophomore at Proviso East High School will travel to Lowell, Massachusetts in June to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders — a prestigious program that's exclusively for honors high school students who are passionate about studying in the STEM (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) fields.

Anahi Soto, 16, was nominated to represent Illinois at the Congress by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Physics and one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2007. Mather is science director of the Washington D.C.-based National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists.

"The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal," according to a statement released by the academy.

The congress is a three-day event that allows attendees to mingle and learn from Nobel laureates, National Medal of Science recipients and university deans.

"This is a crucial time in America when we need more nimble-minded and creative scientists and technologists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially," said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, in the statement.

In an email statement, Soto, a Maywood resident, said her achievement was made possible by the entire village.

"I would like to express this achievement with the people who've helped me to mature into the person I am now," she said. "I feel that communities contribute to an individual's development as a person."

In addition to networking, Soto will also benefit from the congress' diverse array of free services and programs, including "online social networks through which future scientists and technologists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by tech and science leaders; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more," according to the academy's statement.

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

INCOME TAXES BY CPA

Inexpensive. Will travel. www.fiazeissa.com or 708-870-5006

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Altcare is now in the building at the corner of Lake...

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:22 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

Sorry, I meant Mayor. This was an unintended typo.

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:18 PM

On: Diversity? Empowerment? Respect?...

In 1994, Oak Park passed a Human Rights Ordinance...

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:12 PM

On: Diversity? Empowerment? Respect?...

Office is closed, must have retired,

By Barbara Joan

Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:41 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

I was sitting at that corner waiting for the red light...

By Mary Keenan-Sadlon

Posted: February 17th, 2017 3:17 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

Mr. Rice, I don't believe my husband made it...

By Angela Morehouse-Brown

Posted: February 16th, 2017 11:55 AM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

I regret the errors.

By John Rice

Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: Hoping for a skate sled for Brooke

Thank you Jackie! It is truly my pleasure and honor...

By Denise Murray

Posted: February 15th, 2017 12:53 PM

On: Denise Murray plans the best trips

One of the best teachers at Garfield (we had the BEST...

By Erika Goodman Osborn

Posted: February 15th, 2017 7:33 AM

On: Judy Burke

Being a retired teacher livinh here in Forest Park, I...

By Bob Snyder

Posted: February 14th, 2017 11:57 PM

On: D91 decides not to wait for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close