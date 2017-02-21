Spoiler alert: Don't miss the last paragraph

There was no fire at The Forest Park VFW at Circle and Adams last weekend. It's just that they needed some help replacing the cord on the post's flag pole. | Courtesy Roger Grant

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Little Lana Shelton had a huge group of friends on hand to honor her and pray for her welfare on Sunday. The event was a fundraiser at Healy's West Side. Tragically this tiny baby has an incurable condition. There are no words adequate to say to the Goodmans and Sheltons.

Roger Grant wondered what was going on when fire trucks and cars filled Adams and Circle Avenues last weekend. Trouble was the cord that raises the flagpole in front of the VFW tore and had to be replaced. After much climbing and pulling and adjusting they got the new cord up. More trouble … the new cord was too short so the men had to start the whole process over again.

Do you know about the delicious luncheons being served at Dominican University every Thursday through April? If you call the Recipe Box at Dominican 708-488-5290 by noon Monday, they will reserve a seat for you for that Thursday's lunch. There's lots of free parking. The meals are arranged, prepared and served by students in the Nutrition program at the university. They are balanced nutritionally, and plated up artistically (which makes everything taste better) Cost? $10 for a generous three-course meal consisting of appetizer/salad, entrée and dessert.

Sympathy to the family and friends of former Garfield teacher Judy Burke who died recently. Judy's daughter Mary lives near the school with her dear dog Emma.

Happy birthday to Jacque Madden, Megan Lyons, Janet Paulin, Michael Gillian, Rich and Bob Krieger, Xauer Skinner, Jean Guntow, Jean Leinweber, Jacqueline Janney, Chris Thornton, Mary White, Sam Huynh, Scot Grams, Alexandria Eterno, Rachel Hamilton, Gary Neubeiser, Joseph and Jillian Tricoci, Darryl Licht, Dan Criscoen, Patrick Dornecker, Susan Rehore, Diane Janopouliosl, Jo McMahon, Arthur Kazar, Connor Sullivan, Gina Pardun, Sebastian Selizi, Aaron Rada, Chris Borzello. Happy anniversary to Renee and Joe DiGangi.

Ten years ago we lost one of the smartest, funniest people ever to work for this paper. Dennis Gordon. Dennis died on the el reading the newspaper. He was on his way to the Journal. Typical Dennis riding public transportation. He was a computer genius and a great musician. His loss is still felt and always will be by anyone who knew him.

This is my last regular weekly column in the Review. From time to time I'll be back, but this is it. Thank you for your encouragement. Especially thanks to the truly wonderful people here at the Review. Words are inadequate and so easily slip into clichés. These people are too bright for that. So I'll just say thank you for your help and friendship. Extra special thanks to Dan Haley, Jill Wagner, Jacquinete Baldwin, Ken Trainor and Claire Innes. I love each one of you.

Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.