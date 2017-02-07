Edward-Elmhurst's New Oak Park Health Center Features Immediate Care
Edward-Elmhurst Health has expanded its services in Oak Park with the opening of a new Health Center & Immediate Care location at 932 Lake St. The $5.2 million, 14,000-square-foot Center is located on the third floor of the Vantage Oak Park building.
"Healthcare is all about providing convenient access to high-quality care," says Mary Lou Mastro, System Co-CEO, Edward-Elmhurst Health. "This Center does that and has such a variety of services that it can handle many of the healthcare needs for the residents of Oak Park right around the corner or down the street from where they live."
The Center features Immediate Care for illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening. No appointment is necessary for Immediate Care, which is open Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sat., Sun. and holidays, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Treatment is provided by board certified physicians and specially trained nurses.
The Center also offers:
• Primary care physicians and specialists: Vasant Acharya, MD, Elaine Biester, MD and Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD, OB/GYN, Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group; Brian Couri, MD, physiatry, Elmhurst Neurosciences Institute; Ligia Rioja, MD, neurology, Elmhurst Neurosciences
Institute; Alison Sage, DO, family practice, Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group and Marie Wadas, MD, cardiology, Elmhurst Clinic/Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists.
• Lab & imaging: Digital X-ray, mammogram and ultrasound
• Occupational health: Workers' compensation injury care, drug screening and breath alcohol testing
For more information about the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center & Immediate Care in Oak Park, call (331) 221-1700 or visit EEHealth.org/OakPark.
Edward-Elmhurst Health also provides care through Elmhurst Clinic at 1100 Lake St. in Oak Park with Drs. Mary Hutton, Sivakami Krishnan, Jonathan Littman, Forrest Robinson and Colleen Weiler, family medicine, and Sara Rusk, PsyD of Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. Other Elmhurst Clinic specialties offered at 1100 Lake St. include rheumatology; midwifery; gastroenterology; endocrinology; OB-GYN, and ear, nose and throat. Dr. Don Williams, internal medicine, sees patients at Elmhurst Clinic, 7355 W. North Ave. in River Forest. In addition, Edward-Elmhurst Health has a Walk-In Clinic at the Jewel-Osco, 7525 Lake St. in River Forest.
