From Brown Cow to Red Bull with a circus in between

By Jackie Schulz

Columnist

Brown Cow would like to announce they are not leaving town, just polishing things up a bit. Connie and Company thought it was time to beautify the premises, but never move. Here's a picture of the renovation: Inside there's a lot of ice cream being scooped up. So hurry in, beat the crowd, get your Brown Cow ice cream cone early and avoid the summer rush.

No doubt you have heard the news (not exactly news anymore) but the circus is retiring! Hooray! No more Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey elephants, tigers, horses, tightrope walkers performing acts of barbaric cruelty. My father loved the circus and made us go every year. The degradation of humans with unnatural features, making animals perform acts against their nature. Good riddance, I say. I never knew an animal lover who liked the circus.

Were you one of the lucky ones who met the two young ladies from Red Bull passing out free cans at Doc Ryan's the other night? Connie and Tina are college students who have an enjoyable part-time job with Red Bull.

Here are some scouts who spent a weekend camping at Cantigny. The boys did lots of outdoor stuff, including sawing a big log. Boy Scout Troop 107 also participated in the Chanonee & Thunerbird Klondike Derby at Cantigny Park in Wheaton this past weekend.

Scouts who participated: Peyton Brown, Jonathan Ford, Ernesto Gasse, Camillo Medina, Gabriel Medina, Finnur Shelton, Miles Smith, Henry Wagner, and Donovan Wasilevich.

Happy birthday this second week in February to Marilyn Gotsch, Corinna Jantz, Karrie Schlichting, Kirsten Cursel, Paul Stahlke, Tiffany Greenberg, Christine Manshan, Cedric Javier, Elisha Apilado, Daniel Marote, Paula Peterson, Emmaly Sansone, Carl Grapentine, Amelia Huebner, Jean Payote, Michael Paulin, Hailey Reis, Kyle Clifton, Valentine Marusk, and Payton Schmidt.

Happy anniversary to Tim and Dorothy Gillian and Bonnie and Pat Cimiglia.

Jackie is a former Chicago and Elmwood Park schoolteacher with an undying love for music, friendly pets and a host of life's other treasures too numerous to list. She was born on the far southwest side of Chicago in a great neighborhood when it was a great time to be young.