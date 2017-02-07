Janet Rudd, 86

Janet L. Rudd, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, just eight weeks after Clyde, her beloved husband of 70 years, passed away. Born in Kankakee on March 12, 1930, she was the second of three children of Wilbur and Ruth Barnes. The family moved to Forest Park in 1944. She graduated from Proviso Township High School in 1947.

She met Clyde Rudd, also of Forest Park, on a blind date for a Valentine's Day party in 1946 and they married on June 3, 1949. They chose to remain in Forest Park and bought a two-flat on Dunlop Avenue in 1953. They were both proud that three of their great-grandchildren are fifth-generation Forest Parkers.

She worked as a secretary and administrative assistant for the Fraternal Order of Police for the many years that office was located in Forest Park. Throughout the years, she also worked at DePaul University and for a Chicago law firm.

Janet is survived by her sister, Ruth Hacker; her children, Karen (Rozmus), Nancy and Michael; her grandchildren Michael, Ted, Alyssa, Ariel, Jon, Logan and Christian; and her great-grandchildren Steven, Lexie, James, Hanah, Gabe, Michelle, Dillon, Elias and Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Rudd; her parents Wilbur and Ruth; and her brother, Ervin Barnes.

A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Forest Park Food Pantry, c/o the Howard Mohr Community Center, 7640 Jackson Boulevard, Forest Park.