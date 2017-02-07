Theresa Uidl, 101
Forest Park resident
Theresa Uidl (nee Goger), 101, of Forest Park, died on Feb. 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Joseph; the mother of Ralph and Terry (the late Eloise "Audie"); and the sister of the late Johann and Elizabeth.
Visitation was held on Feb. 7 at Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home with lying in State on Feb. 8 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Denise, I completely agree that officers ought to be...
By Erin Spear
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:36 PM
The police put their lives on the line every day they...
By Michelle Andres Fitz-Henry
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:25 AM
Many people do not appreciate actions of police..We...
By Denise Lynn
Posted: February 4th, 2017 9:25 AM
By Jorge E. Borda
Posted: February 4th, 2017 8:24 AM
I heard Deviant Comics closed also, according to their...
By Jorge E. Borda
Posted: February 4th, 2017 8:21 AM
Thank God our Officer and innocent people are OK. Good...
By Terri Sansone
Posted: February 4th, 2017 7:20 AM
God Bless the Officer on the scene.I feel he was...
By Mike Raimondi
Posted: February 4th, 2017 6:24 AM
I love our town!! Thank God for our finest !! Good...
By Dan Hurt
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:08 AM
The age threshold is, if I recall right, 50 years or...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: February 3rd, 2017 10:08 AM
This old news....why not feature new businesses going...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: February 2nd, 2017 6:34 PM