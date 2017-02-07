48°
Theresa Uidl, 101

Forest Park resident

Theresa Uidl

Theresa Uidl (nee Goger), 101, of Forest Park, died on Feb. 3, 2017. She was the wife of the late Joseph; the mother of Ralph and Terry (the late Eloise "Audie"); and the sister of the late Johann and Elizabeth. 

Visitation was held on Feb. 7 at Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home with lying in State on Feb. 8 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery.

