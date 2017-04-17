Fantastic Sams Celebrates Anniversary

By Advertising Department

Fantastic Sams of Forest Park celebrates its one year anniversary by hosting a Fantastic Sexy Red Party with SexyHair.

Come in your best red looks and win one of three prizes: Best Dressed Red, Best Red Shoes & Best Red Lips. Styling sessions will be provided by a Sexy Hair artist and Fantastic Sams stylists.

You're Invited!

FANTASTIC SEXY RED PARTY

Thursday, April 20th, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Cocktails & snacks will be served.

Fantastic Sams Forest Park

7226 Madison Street

Visit us on Facebook!