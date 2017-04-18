A wedding at Lake Lawn Lodge

By Staff

W. Scott McAdam Jr. and Brittany Lynn Severino were united in marriage in an outdoor ceremony by the lake on Oct. 1, 2016 at Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan, Wisconsin. At the rehearsal dinner the night before, Scott was presented with an heirloom pocket watch, handed down from great-great-grandfather to great-grandfather to grandfather (Opa) to grandson. Attached to the watch were Scott's grandparents' wedding rings, material from his mother's dress and veil and two charms for his German and Scottish heritage. It was also a special day for Scott's Oma, who celebrated her 88th birthday on her grandson's wedding day.