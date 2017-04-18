A wedding at Lake Lawn Lodge
By Staff
W. Scott McAdam Jr. and Brittany Lynn Severino were united in marriage in an outdoor ceremony by the lake on Oct. 1, 2016 at Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan, Wisconsin. At the rehearsal dinner the night before, Scott was presented with an heirloom pocket watch, handed down from great-great-grandfather to great-grandfather to grandfather (Opa) to grandson. Attached to the watch were Scott's grandparents' wedding rings, material from his mother's dress and veil and two charms for his German and Scottish heritage. It was also a special day for Scott's Oma, who celebrated her 88th birthday on her grandson's wedding day.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Koddos to rocky vanders for taking the case to the...
By Jim Sellis
Posted: April 22nd, 2017 1:37 AM
To Dr. Cavallo ?" I think you may have meant to...
By Jacqueline Glosniak
Posted: April 20th, 2017 12:55 PM
The Y program sounds interesting. Many of FP parents...
By Rina Petersen
Posted: April 20th, 2017 11:37 AM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:48 PM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:44 PM
He was responding to an idea brought by parent(s), one...
By Michelle Woehrle
Posted: April 19th, 2017 11:10 AM
Imagine my initial disappointment when I stopped at...
By Joanne Leber
Posted: April 19th, 2017 10:24 AM
Give kids a break, Cavallo, they need Summer.....the...
By Dianne Howard
Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:54 PM
I am not in favor of year round schooling, either. It...
By Emma-Leigh LeBlanc
Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:42 PM
My children are in school (not in FP) from 8am until...
By Gia Rombakis
Posted: April 18th, 2017 4:42 PM