Danny Davis backed the wrong slate
Hello, Congressman Davis,
First I would like to express my condolences on the passing of your son. To outlive a child is something I hope to never experience. That does lead me to the purpose of my letter. I grew up in the East Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, the third generation in my parents' home. I currently reside in Forest Park.
I was asked to attend a fundraising event with a friend, who, like me, is a hard-working single mother. This fundraiser was for the District 209 high school board election for Proviso Township. I was automatically drawn into the grassroots movement of parents transforming our schools. Parents like myself and my friend, who want the best education possible for their children.
The more I got involved with the campaign — volunteering, canvassing, etc., the more I learned about the incumbents: How they sit on the board but send their children to private schools. I cannot afford that. How they host $1,200/plate fundraisers. I cannot afford that. How they awarded no-bid contracts to their campaign contributors. We cannot afford that!
Like I stated previously, I grew up in East Garfield Park. You even hosted a radio show with my great uncle, Garfield Major. I have always looked up to you politically and have respected your endorsements, but with all due respect, Mr. Congressman, this is one you got terribly wrong. The Proviso Together slate were not politically backed candidates but parents who want to make sure the money that is allocated for our children is spent as such. You should have supported them.
Thank you!
Marquita Jones
Forest Park
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Koddos to rocky vanders for taking the case to the...
By Jim Sellis
Posted: April 22nd, 2017 1:37 AM
To Dr. Cavallo ?" I think you may have meant to...
By Jacqueline Glosniak
Posted: April 20th, 2017 12:55 PM
The Y program sounds interesting. Many of FP parents...
By Rina Petersen
Posted: April 20th, 2017 11:37 AM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:48 PM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:44 PM
He was responding to an idea brought by parent(s), one...
By Michelle Woehrle
Posted: April 19th, 2017 11:10 AM
Imagine my initial disappointment when I stopped at...
By Joanne Leber
Posted: April 19th, 2017 10:24 AM
Give kids a break, Cavallo, they need Summer.....the...
By Dianne Howard
Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:54 PM
I am not in favor of year round schooling, either. It...
By Emma-Leigh LeBlanc
Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:42 PM
My children are in school (not in FP) from 8am until...
By Gia Rombakis
Posted: April 18th, 2017 4:42 PM
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: April 18th, 2017 3:53 PM
With all due respect to all the good Danny Davis has done in his varied career, he's now supporting the king of pols he used to battle against.