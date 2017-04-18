Danny Davis backed the wrong slate

Hello, Congressman Davis,

First I would like to express my condolences on the passing of your son. To outlive a child is something I hope to never experience. That does lead me to the purpose of my letter. I grew up in the East Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, the third generation in my parents' home. I currently reside in Forest Park.

I was asked to attend a fundraising event with a friend, who, like me, is a hard-working single mother. This fundraiser was for the District 209 high school board election for Proviso Township. I was automatically drawn into the grassroots movement of parents transforming our schools. Parents like myself and my friend, who want the best education possible for their children.

The more I got involved with the campaign — volunteering, canvassing, etc., the more I learned about the incumbents: How they sit on the board but send their children to private schools. I cannot afford that. How they host $1,200/plate fundraisers. I cannot afford that. How they awarded no-bid contracts to their campaign contributors. We cannot afford that!

Like I stated previously, I grew up in East Garfield Park. You even hosted a radio show with my great uncle, Garfield Major. I have always looked up to you politically and have respected your endorsements, but with all due respect, Mr. Congressman, this is one you got terribly wrong. The Proviso Together slate were not politically backed candidates but parents who want to make sure the money that is allocated for our children is spent as such. You should have supported them.

Thank you!

Marquita Jones

Forest Park