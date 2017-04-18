40°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionObituariesMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Surprise results from D209 race financial disclosures

Proviso Together raised $20K more than their opponents

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Surging ahead: Dorothy Gillian reads off early precincts indicating a lead for the Proviso Together candidates at McGaffers Saloon on April 4. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

By Thomas Vogel

Contributing Reporter

Recent campaign finance disclosures reveal Proviso Together, the political action committee that backed four winning candidates in the April 4 District 209 school board election, out-raised its competitor, Proviso First, by nearly $20,000.

The documents, which cover fundraising from Jan. 1 through March 31, add financial context to an election that saw the Proviso Together slate sweep the four open seats on the District 209 Board of Education. The quarterly filings confirm comments made by Proviso Together's chairperson Connie Brown to the Review in March saying her committee had received dozens of small donations.

Proviso Together reported $44,461.37 in contributions in its required quarterly filing, with an additional $5,835 in in-kind contributions.

Proviso First disclosed $24,500.50. Their filing shows an additional $844.40 in in-kind contributions.

The two political action committees formed in early 2017. As a result, their first quarterly reports were not required to be filed until after the spring election in early April. In the run-up to local elections, the Illinois State Board of Elections requires only contributions more than $1,000 — so-called A-1 gifts — to be disclosed. 

Smaller donations are not reported until ballots are cast and leave election-watchers unable to know exactly how much each committee has in funds.

As reported by the Review in March, Proviso First had a large advantage in A-1 contributions, showing $16,000 in funds. Proviso Together had reported just $2,000 in A-1 contributions.

But the most recent Proviso Together report shows 147 itemized donations — ranging from $10 to $800 — from businesses, residents, and the candidates themselves. The donations are geographically diverse, with funds coming from communities across the Chicago suburbs, including Forest Park, Hazel Crest, Maywood, Westchester, Elmhurst, Brookfield, and Naperville, among others. The bulk, however, are from Forest Park.

Proviso First's filing shows 19 itemized donations from residents and businesses in several communities, including the city of Chicago, Westchester, Berkeley, Elmhurst and Melrose Park, among others. The Proviso First candidates also contributed to the committee. 

There is a $480.25 contribution from a Washington D.C. man, Chris Gallaway, and Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough gave $720.37. 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Koddos to rocky vanders for taking the case to the...

By Jim Sellis

Posted: April 22nd, 2017 1:37 AM

On: Forest Park karaoke bars slapped...

To Dr. Cavallo ?" I think you may have meant to...

By Jacqueline Glosniak

Posted: April 20th, 2017 12:55 PM

On: D91 board discusses budgets, summer...

The Y program sounds interesting. Many of FP parents...

By Rina Petersen

Posted: April 20th, 2017 11:37 AM

On: D91 board discusses budgets, summer...

A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...

By ForestPark SchoolDistrict

Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:48 PM

On: D91 board discusses budgets, summer...

A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...

By ForestPark SchoolDistrict

Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:44 PM

On: Supt. Cavallo surveys state of...

He was responding to an idea brought by parent(s), one...

By Michelle Woehrle

Posted: April 19th, 2017 11:10 AM

On: Supt. Cavallo surveys state of...

Imagine my initial disappointment when I stopped at...

By Joanne Leber

Posted: April 19th, 2017 10:24 AM

On: Ferrara candy store celebrates...

Give kids a break, Cavallo, they need Summer.....the...

By Dianne Howard

Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:54 PM

On: Supt. Cavallo surveys state of...

I am not in favor of year round schooling, either. It...

By Emma-Leigh LeBlanc

Posted: April 18th, 2017 5:42 PM

On: Supt. Cavallo surveys state of...

My children are in school (not in FP) from 8am until...

By Gia Rombakis

Posted: April 18th, 2017 4:42 PM

On: Supt. Cavallo surveys state of...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close