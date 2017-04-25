77°
Jean Williams, 85

Jean Williams

Jean Klis Williams, 85, died on April 12, 2017. She passed quietly while at Villa Scalabrini Rehab Facility in Northlake, after a brief struggle with complications following a surgery. Born on Christmas Day 1931 in Chicago, she was the daughter of John and Mary Klis.

Family, friends, food, being quick-witted, playing the slots, and arts & crafts were Jean's passions. She loved people. If you needed a friend, she'd find you and make you her friend. She loved nature, African violets and butterflies. Many of her friends and family have one of her handmade crocheted afghans, a necklace, or a butterfly that she made. She kept herself young with her sense of humor, which would often have her smiling and laughing with those around her following a funny story or a quick-witted observation on things in everyday life. One day she forgot her keys in her front door. Her friend found them and when she told Jean, her immediate reply was "I left them there so my boyfriend can get in!" They laughed and laughed. That was Jean. 

In 1950, Jean married the love of her life Ralph M. Williams, a union that lasted for an extraordinary 60 years until his death in 2010, and they were blessed with 20 descendants whom Jean is survived by — four children, Christine Everett-Frantonius in Forest Park, Mark Williams, Jeffrey Williams, and Ralph Williams; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sibling and brother, John Klis. 

There will be a celebration of Jean's life at Casa San Carlo Retirement Community in Northlake on Thursday, April 27 from noon to 2 p.m., and later a private ceremony for family.

