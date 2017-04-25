Jean Williams, 85
Jean Klis Williams, 85, died on April 12, 2017. She passed quietly while at Villa Scalabrini Rehab Facility in Northlake, after a brief struggle with complications following a surgery. Born on Christmas Day 1931 in Chicago, she was the daughter of John and Mary Klis.
Family, friends, food, being quick-witted, playing the slots, and arts & crafts were Jean's passions. She loved people. If you needed a friend, she'd find you and make you her friend. She loved nature, African violets and butterflies. Many of her friends and family have one of her handmade crocheted afghans, a necklace, or a butterfly that she made. She kept herself young with her sense of humor, which would often have her smiling and laughing with those around her following a funny story or a quick-witted observation on things in everyday life. One day she forgot her keys in her front door. Her friend found them and when she told Jean, her immediate reply was "I left them there so my boyfriend can get in!" They laughed and laughed. That was Jean.
In 1950, Jean married the love of her life Ralph M. Williams, a union that lasted for an extraordinary 60 years until his death in 2010, and they were blessed with 20 descendants whom Jean is survived by — four children, Christine Everett-Frantonius in Forest Park, Mark Williams, Jeffrey Williams, and Ralph Williams; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sibling and brother, John Klis.
There will be a celebration of Jean's life at Casa San Carlo Retirement Community in Northlake on Thursday, April 27 from noon to 2 p.m., and later a private ceremony for family.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
"He was last seen running from the area, climbing...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: April 25th, 2017 2:15 PM
Do you have a single actual fact to back up that...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 25th, 2017 10:04 AM
I'd like to see an audit of their finances. My...
By Steven Woltman
Posted: April 24th, 2017 12:07 PM
Koddos to rocky vanders for taking the case to the...
By Jim Sellis
Posted: April 22nd, 2017 1:37 AM
To Dr. Cavallo ?" I think you may have meant to...
By Jacqueline Glosniak
Posted: April 20th, 2017 12:55 PM
The Y program sounds interesting. Many of FP parents...
By Rina Petersen
Posted: April 20th, 2017 11:37 AM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:48 PM
A comment from Dr. Cavallo: Year-round school was...
By ForestPark SchoolDistrict
Posted: April 19th, 2017 1:44 PM
He was responding to an idea brought by parent(s), one...
By Michelle Woehrle
Posted: April 19th, 2017 11:10 AM
Imagine my initial disappointment when I stopped at...
By Joanne Leber
Posted: April 19th, 2017 10:24 AM