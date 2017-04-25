77°
Patricia Czuprynski, 75

Enjoyed animals and bingo

Patricia Czuprynski

Patricia A. Czuprynski (nee Yorka), 75, of Forest Park, died on April 16, 2017. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, she worked for Illinois Bell for 15 years and retired in 1994. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals, especially her cat, Fiona. 

Patricia Czuprynski is survived by her husband, Philip; her children, Steven (Esperanza) and Susan (Art) Sujak; and her grandchildren, Isabel, David and Andrea. 

Visitation and Service were held on April 20 at Forest Park's Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home. 

The family appreciates memorials to a charity of your choice. 

