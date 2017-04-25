Things you shouldn't post on Facebook

By John Rice

Columnist / Staff reporter

We tend to put our best foot forward on Facebook. Here are some things we shouldn't post:

Our mugshot, after we've been arrested for running naked around our ex's condo.

High school yearbook picture where we showed off our killer sideburns.

Photos from our second week at the Motel 6 in Muncie, Indiana.

Video of our 2-year-old's tantrum at Target and the heavy security response.

Any photos of us taken before we've had our morning coffee.

Video of us literally crying over spilled milk.

Pictures of us standing in front of our workplace, unless we just want to help the process servers.

The blog we wrote describing our colonoscopy.

Photos of us texting while we take the tight turns on Lower Wacker Drive.

Video of us drinking directly from the milk container.

Photo of our cellphone at the bottom of the sink we just filled.

Full names of our kids and the schools they attend, unless we're really sick of raising them.

Photo of the coffee stain that looks like the Virgin Mary is crying.

Photo of the time we snuck our garbage into our neighbor's container.

Video of us dropping an entire Happy Meal on someone's front lawn.

Our date of birth, Social Security number and PIN numbers, unless we're really desperate for somebody to steal our identity.

That selfie we took in the holding cell.

Photos of us drinking a "roadie" on the Eisenhower, or from a brown paper bag on Madison Street.

Letter from our boss wishing us good luck at our new job that we don't yet have.

Post-eviction photos taken in front of an Extended Stay motel.

Any footage of us dancing at a wedding reception.

Our third-grade report card with all of those "Unsatisfactory" check marks.

Any photos taken of us during the '60s, '70s and '80s — especially the '80s.

Video of our failure to find and touch our nose, during the field test.

Group photo of our family's Easter brunch at Denny's.

Video of our rant at the T-ball game, insisting our 6-year-old was safe at first.

Photo showing the bottle of hair dye we're going to use in faking our death.

Photo of us sitting in church wearing one black shoe and one brown shoe because we got dressed in the dark.

Photo of our "Mama Didn't Love Me" tattoo.

Our rap sheet, which includes a murder conviction for beating this joke to death.

John Rice is a columnist/private detective, who has seen his business and family thrive in Forest Park. He thoroughly enjoys life in the village and still gets a thrill smelling Red Hots, watching softball and strolling through cemeteries.