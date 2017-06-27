Forest Park Firefighters 5K race photo gallery

More than a hundred people get ready to run the Forest Park Firefighters 5K in Forest Park on Saturday June 24, 2017. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Ryan Ross sings the national anthem. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

William Camargo/Staff Photographer

William Camargo/Staff Photographer

William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Peter Halloran finished first in 17 minutes and 20 seconds. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer