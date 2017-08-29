Ferrara's back-to-school backpacks
Opinion: Letters to the editor
We represent Ferrara Candy Company, which recently collected school supplies for the Bellwood School District Ferrara, headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace and best known for brands including Lemonhead, Red Hots, Brach's and Trolli, collected more than $1,850 in donations, gift cards, and school supplies for Bellwood School District #88.
As a result, 57 backpacks were packed with supplies and a dozen $25 gift cards were donated to the teachers in the local school district to use for classroom supplies. Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey was in attendance when Ferrara delivered the backpacks to the school district. As one of Ferrara's Engagement Council initiatives designed to involve employees across the company's five Chicagoland facilities in activities that directly benefit the local communities in which they live and work, the School Supplies Drive solicited donations in collection bins in lunch areas and HR departments at each of Ferrara's facilities in Oakbrook Terrace, Bellwood, Forest Park, Maywood and Bolingbrook, making it convenient and easy for employees to drop off items.
Ferrara employees were given a list of requested school supplies from the school district. If employees were unable to shop for school supplies, they were encouraged to donate cash or a gift card to local stores.
Due to the success of the drive, the company was able to fill more backpacks than originally anticipated, and also had money left over to donate gift cards for teachers to use for their classrooms.
Alyssa Rawleigh
Chicago
